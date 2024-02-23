Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 23, 2024 / 8:23 PM

NRA, ex-chief Wayne LaPierre, other executives found liable in New York civil corruption case

By Chris Benson
Former National Rifle Association chief Wayne LaPierre enters a New York Supreme Court room for jury selection of his civil trial on January 8. On Friday, a jury found LaPierre and other NRA executives liable in New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil corruption lawsuit. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
1 of 2 | Former National Rifle Association chief Wayne LaPierre enters a New York Supreme Court room for jury selection of his civil trial on January 8. On Friday, a jury found LaPierre and other NRA executives liable in New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil corruption lawsuit. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Former National Rifle Association chief Wayne LaPierre and the NRA were found liable on Friday in a New York court for diverting millions of the organizations' dollars.

Jurors began deliberations Feb. 16 in the civil corruption trial against LaPierre -- who resigned from his NRA position in Janaury -- and other NRA executives and determined they had abused their NRA positions by using its charitable funds for lavish items such as trips, no-show contracts and a plethora of other corrupt actions.

Advertisement

Jurors determined that LaPierre, 74, had caused $5.4 million in monetary damages to the NRA even though he has already paid back $1 million in money he was deemed guilty for taking.

The other defendants in the trial besides LaPierre are the NRA itself, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel John Frazer, and former Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Wilson "Woody Phillips. Frazer and Phillips were found guilty of violating their fiduciary duties and for failing to take action against LaPierre.

Related

The six person jury ruled mostly in favor of New York's Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the lawsuit forward in 2020 and alleged that the defendants had engaged in overt corruption.

Advertisement

James' lawsuit contended the defendants should have to pay back to the NRA the millions of dollars used enrich those in what Assistant Attorney General Monica Connell called "Wayne's World."

The jury in New York also determined that the NRA itself had improperly entered into deals or the benefit of insiders and top executes without proper approval. New York State Supreme Court Judge Joel Cohen is expected to deliver a decision in July on monetary damages and other legal remedies.

The NRA said Friday's verdict confirmed "what the NRA contended all along -- that it was victimized by certain former vendors and 'insiders' who abused the trust placed in them by the association."

On Friday evening, James said on X that LaPierre had "blatantly abused his position and broke the law." The ruling meant, James said, that "LaPierre and the NRA are finally being held accountable for this rampant corruption and self-dealing."

The state's attorney general added that "everyone, even the NRA and Wayne LaPierre, must play by the same rules."

Everytown For Gun Safety said Friday's verdict was the "culmination of over a decade of the gun safety movement putting pressure on the NRA."

Advertisement

"While the NRA self-destructs, one thing is clear: The gun lobby has never been weaker and the gun safety movement has never been stronger," they added on social media.

Latest Headlines

National Guard helicopter crash kills 2 in Mississippi
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
National Guard helicopter crash kills 2 in Mississippi
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Mississippi National Guard helicopter crashed Friday afternoon in the northeast part of the state, according to multiple reports.
Recent successful Odysseus landing seen as 'first step' toward humans on moon
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Recent successful Odysseus landing seen as 'first step' toward humans on moon
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Officials on Friday discussed the details of Odysseus' successful moon landing as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative and its Artemis campaign.
At White House governor's meeting, Biden urges support on immigration reform
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
At White House governor's meeting, Biden urges support on immigration reform
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed governors from all 50 states to Washington, D.C., on Friday, during which he tried to solicit help passing immigration reform legislation.
Part of $4M in HUD grants will study conversion of office space to residential housing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Part of $4M in HUD grants will study conversion of office space to residential housing
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said Friday it is taking steps to enhance and increase affordable housing by studying the conversion of office space to residential housing.
As Italy prepares security deal with Ukraine, White House announces PM's visit in March
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
As Italy prepares security deal with Ukraine, White House announces PM's visit in March
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- As the White House Friday announced a March 1 visit by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the Italian government said a security agreement with Ukraine will be finalized in the next few days.
NYC police look for trio of suspects in fatal morning subway shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC police look for trio of suspects in fatal morning subway shooting
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Police in New York are still trying to find the killer of a man who was shot in the subway Friday morning.
Person of interest detained in nursing student's death at University of Georgia campus
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Person of interest detained in nursing student's death at University of Georgia campus
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Georgia police Friday detained a person of interest in the killing of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, but did not release the person's name.
Gallup Poll: Biden overall approval 38% even as 82% of Democrats approve of him
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gallup Poll: Biden overall approval 38% even as 82% of Democrats approve of him
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Gallup poll published Friday shows President Joe Biden's approval rating at 38%, a drop of three points. Biden's numbers in the Gallup poll were underwater across five separate issues.
Oregon police use DNA to identify remains of woman after 54 years
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Oregon police use DNA to identify remains of woman after 54 years
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Portland, Ore. teenager who was seen about 1969 was positively identified using an advanced DNA technique, the Oregon State Police said on Thursday.
Nvidia surpasses $2 trillion market cap during Friday trading
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Nvidia surpasses $2 trillion market cap during Friday trading
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Tech firm Nvidia surpassed a $2 trillion market cap for a short period during trading on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump files motions seeking to dismiss classified documents case
Donald Trump files motions seeking to dismiss classified documents case
Judge in Trump N.Y. fraud case denies request to pause enforcement of $355M penalty
Judge in Trump N.Y. fraud case denies request to pause enforcement of $355M penalty
Person of interest detained in nursing student's death at University of Georgia campus
Person of interest detained in nursing student's death at University of Georgia campus
At least 10 now dead in Spanish high-rise apartment building blaze
At least 10 now dead in Spanish high-rise apartment building blaze
Gallup Poll: Biden overall approval 38% even as 82% of Democrats approve of him
Gallup Poll: Biden overall approval 38% even as 82% of Democrats approve of him
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement