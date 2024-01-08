Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 8, 2024 / 2:28 PM

NRA financial misconduct trial begins in New York

By Don Jacobson
Former longtime chief of the National Rifle Association Wayne LaPierre enters the courtroom at State Supreme Court in New York City on Monday. LaPierre, 74, resigned as head of the NRA Friday on the eve of the trial. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
1 of 2 | Former longtime chief of the National Rifle Association Wayne LaPierre enters the courtroom at State Supreme Court in New York City on Monday. LaPierre, 74, resigned as head of the NRA Friday on the eve of the trial. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A long-awaited civil trial brought by the state of New York against the National Rifle Association and senior management got underway Monday as former CEO Wayne LaPierre and others entered a New York City courtroom.

LaPierre, who resigned as the NRA's longtime chief executive Friday on the eve of the trial, was seen entering New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, along with NRA chief counsel John Frazer and others as they prepared to defend themselves and the powerful gun rights lobbying organization from financial misconduct charges brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Advertisement

With Monday's scheduled opening arguments before Judge Joel Cohen, the NRA, LaPierre and others are facing a jury after more than three years of trying to delay or dismiss the charges against them.

Jury selection began last week, as LaPierre looked on.

Related

James originally filed suit seeking to the dissolve the New York-based nonprofit in 2020, when she charged the NRA with illegal conduct related to the "diversion of millions of dollars" from its charitable mission for the personal use of senior leaders such as LaPierre, Frazer, Chief Financial Officer Wilson "Woody" Phillips and former Executive Director of General Operations Joshua Powell.

Advertisement

James charged them with failing to follow numerous state and federal laws, resulting in "the loss of more than $64 million in just three years for the NRA."

Their alleged misconduct includes awarding lucrative contracts to close associates and family as well as "no-show" contracts to former employees "in order to buy their silence and continued loyalty."

LaPierre, 74, is accused of using NRA funds as his "personal piggy bank" to pay for private jets, lavish vacations, and to pay friends and allies for jobs that didn't exist.

Powell was dropped as a defendant on Friday when he reached a settlement with the attorney general in which he agreed to pay a $100,000 fine and admitted to James' claims of wrongdoing.

"Joshua Powell's admission of wrongdoing and Wayne LaPierre's resignation confirm what we have alleged for years: the NRA and its senior leaders are financially corrupt," James said in a statement, noting that three years of legal maneuvering by the NRA had failed to circumvent the start of the trial.

Those moves included the NRA's declaration of bankruptcy in 2021 as well as four separate attempts by the group to have the case dismissed, with the final one coming last week. In that Jan. 3 ruling, New York's First Division court of appeals, essentially serving as the state's highest court, rejected the pro-gun group's claim that the probe violated its First Amendment rights.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Energy Department praises technical advance in next-generation heat pumps
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Energy Department praises technical advance in next-generation heat pumps
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Department of Energy said on Monday that four more heat pump manufacturers have created prototype heat pumps that can operate without auxiliary heat in cold temperatures, a major step forward in the technology.
House GOP releases resolution to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
House GOP releases resolution to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- House Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on Monday released a resolution recommending that the body hold President Joe Biden's son in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify in private to the committee.
Supreme Court won't hear X lawsuit to disclose FBI surveillance requests
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Supreme Court won't hear X lawsuit to disclose FBI surveillance requests
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday said it will not hear an appeal from X asking that the number of FBI requests for user requests from the platform, formerly known as Twitter be made public.
Watch live: Joe Biden gives campaign speech at site of 2015 S.C. church massacre
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Watch live: Joe Biden gives campaign speech at site of 2015 S.C. church massacre
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will deliver a speech Monday at Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., where nine Black parishioners were gunned down by a White supremacist nearly nine years ago.
Officials identify 11-year-old boy killed in Iowa school shooting
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Officials identify 11-year-old boy killed in Iowa school shooting
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Officials have identified an 11-year-old boy who was killed in a school shooting in rural Iowa as Ahmir Jolliff, known as "Smiley."
Lawmakers, celebrities, tech leaders gather in Las Vegas for CES 2024
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lawmakers, celebrities, tech leaders gather in Las Vegas for CES 2024
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Consumer Electronics Show is set to begin Tuesday as the world's most influential tech innovators and their fans gather in Las Vegas for a showcase of hot new gadgets amid a host of celebrities and fanfare.
White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu stepping down
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu stepping down
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu is stepping down from his post, the White House announced Monday.
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis to debate in Iowa days before first caucus
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis to debate in Iowa days before first caucus
CLIVE, Iowa, Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be the only two candidates onstage at the Republican debate in Iowa on Wednesday. The state holds the first-in-the-nation caucus on Jan. 15.
NTSB finds 'door plug' that fell from Alaska Airlines flight
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NTSB finds 'door plug' that fell from Alaska Airlines flight
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The NTSB on Sunday said it found the "door plug" that flew off an Alaska Airlines' Boeing passenger jet in mid-flight on Friday and a harrowing string of events that forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing.
Congress secures 'topline' 2024 spending deal as shutdown deadline looms
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Congress secures 'topline' 2024 spending deal as shutdown deadline looms
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- House Republicans and Senate Democrats have agreed on the amount of money the U.S. government will spend for the rest of this year, putting Congress on the path toward preventing a government shutdown.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida woman jailed on murder charges since 2022 is pregnant
Florida woman jailed on murder charges since 2022 is pregnant
Officials identify 11-year-old boy killed in Iowa school shooting
Officials identify 11-year-old boy killed in Iowa school shooting
High-ranking TSA official arrested for forgery
High-ranking TSA official arrested for forgery
California court blocks concealed weapons ban
California court blocks concealed weapons ban
Radio giant Audacy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Radio giant Audacy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement