June 22, 2022 / 4:16 PM

House GOP joins NRA in opposition to bipartisan Senate gun reform bill

By Doug Cunningham
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is seen at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., in March. McCarthy Wednesday told GOP House members to oppose the bipartisan gun reform bill moving forward in the Senate. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- House GOP leadership is actively opposing the bipartisan gun legislation moving through the Senate, pushing their members in a closed-door meeting Wednesday to vote against the gun law reforms.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La. announced their opposition in a closed-door meeting with House Republicans Wednesday.

At least 10 Republicans have indicated their support for the gun bill in the Senate. That would be enough to overcome the filibuster with at least 60 votes.

Democrats control the House so they have the power to pass the gun bill without Republican votes, and members of the GOP caucus said 15-20 Republicans may vote for the legislation.

RELATED Senate advances bipartisan gun violence bill

The National Rifle Association also said on Wednesday that it opposes the bipartisan Senate gun bill.

"This legislation can be abused to restrict lawful gun purchases, infringe upon the rights of law-abiding Americans, and use federal dollars to fund gun control measures being adopted by state and local politicians," the NRA said.

The NRA said it could support mental health and school security bills, but asserted that the current bipartisan gun reform legislation creates "unnecessary burdens" for gun owners.

Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales tweeted that he will vote for the gun legislation.

"I am a survivor of domestic abuse, my stepfather would come home drunk & beat on me and my mother," Gonzales wrote. "One night he decided that wasn't enough and shoved a shotgun in my mother's mouth. I was 5 at the time and not strong enough to fend off the wolves."

Gonzales said it was his "duty to pass laws that never infringe on the Constitution while protecting the lives of the innocent."

RELATED House passes gun package, raising age for semi-automatic weapon purchases

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement that after the Senate passes the bill the House will "swiftly bring it to the floor."

"Communities across the country will benefit from House Democrats' proposals included in this package, which will help keep deadly weapons out of dangerous hands by encouraging states to establish extreme risk protection order laws and by putting an end to straw purchases," Pelosi said in the statement.

"This legislation will also move to close the 'boyfriend loophole,' which marks strong progress to prevent known abusers from acquiring a firearm."

Fourteen Republicans joined Democrats in the Senate Tuesday to advance the gun reform bill.

Mitch McConnell says he's 'comfortable' with bipartisan gun safety deal

