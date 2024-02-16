Jury deliberations begin in NRA misconduct trial

Former head of the National Rifle Association Wayne LaPierre resigned as head of the NRA as he faces allegations that and two other current and former NRA leaders violated nonprofit laws and misused millions of dollars of NRA funds to finance lavish lifestyles. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A New York jury began deliberating Friday in the civil corruption trial against the National Rifle Association and several of its top officials. The jury will decide whether former CEO Wayne LaPierre funneled millions of dollars away from the organization to spend on personal luxuries. Advertisement

LaPierre, 74, who stepped down as CEO in January for what he said were health reasons, previously testified that he had used NRA dollars to fund private jet flights, black car services, family trips and high-end gifts for friends.

The other defendants in the trial are the NRA, itself, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel John Frazer, and former Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Wilson "Woody Phillips. The two are accused of violating their fiduciary duties and failing to take action against LaPierre.

New York Attorney General Letitia James brought forward the lawsuit in 2020. Her office alleged the defendants engaged in mass corruption and should pay back to the organization millions of dollars used enrich what Assistant Attorney General Monica Connell called "Wayne's World."

Connell said the defendants were caught "with their hands in the cookie jar" and urged the jury to hold them accountable, even if their attorneys outlined steps they may have taken to address the corruption.

"Stopping illegal conduct after you've been caught does not make your misconduct disappear," she said.

Connell said the hiring and firing of former NRA President Oliver North, who earlier testified on behalf of the state, is clear evidence of LaPierre's corruption.

LaPierre appointed North president and offered him a million-dollar contract but quickly ousted him once he began raising concerns about corruption, North told jurors.

NRA attorney Sarah Rodgers, in an effort to distance the organization from LaPierre, maintained the defendants stole from the nonprofit without its knowledge, and the fact that damages are payable to the NRA and not the state "tells you what we need to know" about the case.

"If this is a case about corruption, it wasn't corruption by the NRA," she said.

LaPierre's attorney Kent Correll argued his client's expenses were all in the interest of the NRA and the lawsuit was all part of James' attempt to "decapitate" the organization.

In his final testimony, LaPierre maintained he wasn't in it for the money, and said his lavish trips were part of an effort to bolster the NRA's reach and importance as a hunting organization.