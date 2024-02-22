Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 22, 2024 / 8:17 PM

Justice Department appoints first chief artificial intelligence officer

By Ehren Wynder
Attorney General Merrick Garland looks on during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Department of Justice at the U.S. Capitol in September. Garland on Thursday announced the appointment of Jonathan Mayer as the department's first chief science and technology adviser and chief AI officer. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Attorney General Merrick Garland looks on during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Department of Justice at the U.S. Capitol in September. Garland on Thursday announced the appointment of Jonathan Mayer as the department's first chief science and technology adviser and chief AI officer. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has appointed its first chief artificial intelligence officer amid rising concerns about the ethics of AI.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday announced the appointment of Jonathan Mayer as chief science and technology adviser and chief AI officer, a designation that will help the Justice Department "keep pace with rapidly evolving scientific and technological developments."

Advertisement

"Jonathan's expertise will be invaluable in ensuring that the entire Justice Department -- including our law enforcement components, litigating components, grant-making entities and U.S. Attorneys' Offices -- is prepared for both the challenges and opportunities that new technologies present," Garland said in a statement.

Mayer, who holds a Ph.D. in computer science from Stanford University and a J.D. from Stanford Law School, will advise the Justice Department on matters such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and recruiting technical expertise to bolster the department's technological capabilities.

Related

Mayer joins the Justice Department's Office of Legal Policy, which is developing a team of technical and policy experts to address issues surrounding cybersecurity and AI.

His appointment comes amid rising concerns among policy makers and technology experts about the unregulated potential of AI. Some 300 experts in various fields on Wednesday issued an open letter calling on governments to crack down on deepfake content, which they said often contains misinformation, sexual content and fraud.

Advertisement

Deepfakes are AI-generated media that can mimic real human voices, images and videos.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office earlier this month found a Texas-based outfit spammed New Hampshire voters with AI-generated robocalls mimicking President Joe Biden's voice and urging Democrats not to vote in the New Hampshire primary.

"AI-generated recordings used to deceive voters have the potential to have devastating effects on the democratic election process," New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said when the investigation was released.

Twenty of the world's leading technology companies, including Google, Meta and OpenAI, earlier this month signed an accord to fight AI-generated misinformation during the 2024 election year.

"The rapid development of artificial intelligence, or AI, is creating new opportunities as well as challenges for the democratic process. All of society will have to lean into the opportunities afforded by AI and to take new steps together to protect elections and the electoral process during this exceptional year," the accord read.

Latest Headlines

FBI informant charged with lying about Hunter Biden rearrested
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FBI informant charged with lying about Hunter Biden rearrested
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The informant charged with lying to the FBI about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden's dealings with a Ukraine energy company was rearrested Thursday.
Judge in Trump N.Y. fraud case denies request to pause enforcement of $355M penalty
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge in Trump N.Y. fraud case denies request to pause enforcement of $355M penalty
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The judge in former President Donald Trump's New York civil fraud case has denied his lawyers' request to delay enforcement of the decision.
Jury hears opening statements in 'Rust' armorer's manslaughter trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jury hears opening statements in 'Rust' armorer's manslaughter trial
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Opening statements began Thursday in the trial of "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who faces charges of manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Customs agents seize more than 6 tons of meth at Texas border
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Customs agents seize more than 6 tons of meth at Texas border
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection have seized over six tons of methamphetamine at the Eagle Pass, Tex., port of entry.
Secretary of State Blinken stresses shared goals in meeting with Brazil's Lula
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Secretary of State Blinken stresses shared goals in meeting with Brazil's Lula
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- During a news conference on Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the common agenda shared by the United States and Brazil to end the war in Gaza, despite earlier remarks from President Lula da Silva.
Georgia board upholds firing of teacher who read gender-identity book to students
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Georgia board upholds firing of teacher who read gender-identity book to students
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Georgia Board of Education Thursday upheld the firing of fifth-grade teacher Katie Rinderle for reading a book to her students about gender identity.
Alabama plans another execution with nitrogen hypoxia
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Alabama plans another execution with nitrogen hypoxia
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Alabama has asked the state's Supreme Court to approve a date for a second execution using nitrogen hypoxia, which was used for the first time in January.
Black soldiers executed after 1917 Houston riot honored with new headstones
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Black soldiers executed after 1917 Houston riot honored with new headstones
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- In dedicating new headstones for 17 Black World War I soldiers executed after Houston riots in 1917, the Department of Veterans Affairs said Thursday it was righting a wrong of the past.
Lara Trump campaigns for Donald Trump at CPAC
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Lara Trump campaigns for Donald Trump at CPAC
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Amid talk of leadership change within the Republican National Committee, Lara Trump spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference to press party activists to support her father-in-law's bid for another term.
Florida lawmakers inch closer toward banning minors from using social media
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Florida lawmakers inch closer toward banning minors from using social media
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Florida Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would bar children under the age of 16 from using social media sites.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Attacked ship catches fire in Gulf of Aden near Yemen
Attacked ship catches fire in Gulf of Aden near Yemen
Donald Trump requests delay on enforcement of $355M judgment
Donald Trump requests delay on enforcement of $355M judgment
HIV/AIDs warrior Hydeia Broadbent dies in sleep at 39
HIV/AIDs warrior Hydeia Broadbent dies in sleep at 39
Man arrested for brutal killing of aspiring LA model found bound in fridge
Man arrested for brutal killing of aspiring LA model found bound in fridge
Man who 'viciously assaulted' Asian woman in Manhattan gets 15 years
Man who 'viciously assaulted' Asian woman in Manhattan gets 15 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement