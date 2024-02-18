Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 18, 2024 / 4:01 PM

OpenAI unveils new text-to-video generator Sora

By Mark Moran
A still image from a video generated by OpenAI's Sora, as seen on the company's website. Photo courtesy of OpenAI
A still image from a video generated by OpenAI's Sora, as seen on the company's website. Photo courtesy of OpenAI

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Open AI, the company behind ChatGPT, is rolling out its text-to-video model which will generate videos up to a minute long based only on text input.

The product, Sora, is currently in early testing with a select group of users and artists and comes on the heels of Make-a-Video, developed by Facebook parent Meta.

Advertisement

Meta's product was unveiled in October 2022 but has not been released to the public. Other text-to-video generators are currently on the market but Sora, if extended to a wide release, would be among the first major players in video AI products for consumers.

"We're teaching AI to understand and simulate the physical world in motion, with the goal of training models that help people solve problems that require real-world interaction," OpenAI said in a statement on the Sora website. The company has also released a white paper on its development.

Related

OpenAI is currently seeking feedback from a handful of visual artists, designers and filmmakers on how Sora can be most helpful and useful for creative artists.

The company will use the research it gets from early users to tell the public what Sora is capable of and what AI capabilities are on the horizon.

Advertisement

"Sora is able to generate complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion, and accurate details of the subject and background," the company said. "The model understands not only what the user has asked for in the prompt, but also how those things exist in the physical world."

OpenAI said Sora has a deep understanding of language, enabling it to interpret prompts and generate characters that express life-like emotions. Nuance will be a hallmark of the new release of the software, overcoming existing weaknesses with simulating the details of a complex scene and understanding cause and effect.

"For example, a person might take a bite out of a cookie, but afterward, the cookie may not have a bite mark," OpenAI said.

"The model may also confuse spatial details of a prompt, for example, mixing up left and right, and may struggle with precise descriptions of events that take place over time, like following a specific camera trajectory."

The company said it is making safety a hallmark of the new system, guarding against misinformation, bias and hateful content, which other AI manufacturers have also confronted.

Latest Headlines

Second launch attempt succeeds for Japan's H3 rocket
Science News // 1 day ago
Second launch attempt succeeds for Japan's H3 rocket
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Nearly a year after it aborted its first attempt, Japan on Saturday successfully launched its new H3 rocket from one of its southwestern islands.
NASA seeks candidates for yearlong simulated Mars mission
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA seeks candidates for yearlong simulated Mars mission
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- NASA said Friday it is seeking applicants for a simulated yearlong Mars mission.
SpaceX adds to thousands of satellites in space
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX adds to thousands of satellites in space
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Against the backdrop of a cloud-broken California blue sky, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket rode a million pounds of propellant and a column of fire and smoke into space after blasting off from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Uruguay becomes latest nation to join NASA's Artemis Accords
Science News // 2 days ago
Uruguay becomes latest nation to join NASA's Artemis Accords
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Uruguay signed NASA's Artemis Accords on Thursday, making it the 36th signatory to the U.S. pact that defines principles for the safe exploration of space.
Researchers assess damage to coral reefs in Florida Keys after historic marine heat wave
Science News // 2 days ago
Researchers assess damage to coral reefs in Florida Keys after historic marine heat wave
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A team of researchers completed a scientific mission Wednesday to assess the damage from last year's record-high marine temperatures on restored coral reefs in the Florida Keys.
Korean food scientists grow beef inside of rice grains
Science News // 3 days ago
Korean food scientists grow beef inside of rice grains
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Meat and rice is a centuries-old dish, loved across the world in a multitude of varieties. Now, Korean scientists are combining the two, by growing animal muscle and fat cells inside rice grains.
Russia sends resupply mission to International Space Station
Science News // 3 days ago
Russia sends resupply mission to International Space Station
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Russia launched an automated cargo supply spaceship to the International Space Station on Wednesday, with three tons of food and other items.
SpaceX launches private lunar lander on eight-day journey to the moon
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches private lunar lander on eight-day journey to the moon
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Thursday successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a private lunar lander that is being sent on an eight-day journey into space with a final destination of the moon.
U.S. missile-defense satellites headed for low-Earth orbit
Science News // 3 days ago
U.S. missile-defense satellites headed for low-Earth orbit
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. military partnered with SpaceX to launch a half dozen missile-defense satellites into orbit Wednesday in an effort to protect the United States against hypersonic missile attacks.
NASA telescopes capture extreme radio events in space
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA telescopes capture extreme radio events in space
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- NASA scientists could be closer to understanding extreme radio events in space, after two of the space agency's X-ray telescopes captured a dead star releasing a fast burst of radio waves.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA telescopes capture extreme radio events in space
NASA telescopes capture extreme radio events in space
U.S. missile-defense satellites headed for low-Earth orbit
U.S. missile-defense satellites headed for low-Earth orbit
NASA seeks candidates for yearlong simulated Mars mission
NASA seeks candidates for yearlong simulated Mars mission
Second launch attempt succeeds for Japan's H3 rocket
Second launch attempt succeeds for Japan's H3 rocket
Researchers assess damage to coral reefs in Florida Keys after historic marine heat wave
Researchers assess damage to coral reefs in Florida Keys after historic marine heat wave
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement