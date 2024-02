Google Thursday said it is pausing its Gemini AI image creation of people after it created racially inaccurate historical images. It depicted images of U.S. Founding Fathers, for example, as people of color. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Google Thursday said it is pausing its Gemini AI image creation after it created inaccurate historical images. The company said in a statement on X that they were "working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation feature." Advertisement

"While we do this, we're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon," it said.

The AI model inaccurately created images of U.S. Founding Fathers as people of color and also created images of Nazi-era German soldiers as people of color.

Google said Gemini's image generation creates a wide range of people.

"That's generally a good thing because people around the world use it. But it's missing the mark here," the statement said.

"We are aware that Gemini is offering inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions, and we are working to fix this immediately. We design our image generation capabilities to reflect our global user base, and we take representation and bias seriously," Google Senior Director of Product Jack Krawczyk wrote on X.

The problematic historical images created by Gemini AI also led Google to pause the program's human images until corrections can be made.

"Historical contexts have more nuance to them and we will further tune to accommodate that," Krawczyk said in an X post.

Gemini AI was launched in December by Google to compete against ChatGPI and OpenAI. The artificial intelligence system uses visual inputs to interact with visual elments which include image creation.