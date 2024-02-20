Trending
Feb. 20, 2024 / 8:51 PM

In response to Florida's book banning, Ripley's to give state's residents free books

By Ehren Wynder
Ripley's said Florida residents can get a free Ripley's Believe it or Not! annual now through May 15. The company has had three of its books targeted for potential banning by Escambia County Public Schools. Image courtesy of Ripley's Entertainment
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- In response to Florida efforts to remove books from public schools, an entertainment and publishing franchise announced Tuesday that it is giving free books to Floridians.

Ripley's announced Tuesday that Florida's Escambia County Public Schools flagged more than 1,600 books for review and potential banning. The "believe it or not" franchise famous for cataloguing bizarre items and events has responded by saying it will give copies of its annual books to residents of the Sunshine State free of charge.

Two Ripley's Believe It or Not! annuals, A Century of Strange and Seeing is Believing, as well as the company's 100-year anniversary coffee table book, face potential banning from Escambia County public schools for violating Florida's laws prohibiting "sexual conduct" materials in schools, according to PEN America.

"However, the pen is mightier than the sword, and Ripley's has decided to gift a complimentary copy of their annual book to Florida residents, free of charge," the company said on its website.

Ripley's latest annual, Ripley's Believe It or Not! Level Up, also will be available for free to Florida residents during the promotion. People can request a book to be mailed to them online or receive a book in person at Ripley's Believe it or Not! attractions in Panama City Beach, Orlando and St. Augustine now through May 15.

"The very idea of banning these books is worthy of entry to Ripley's Believe It or Not! Ironically, Escambia County officials are practically authoring our next book for us," said Ryan DeSear, vice president of attraction operations for Ripley Entertainment. "While Ripley's response to this issue is a bit tongue-in-cheek, we very much encourage all Florida residents to claim their free copy and decide for themselves."

Ripley's joins five dictionaries and eight encyclopedias that face potential banning from Escambia County schools, according to PEN America. Books by David Baldacci, Lee Child, Michael Crichton, Carl Hiaasen, Jonathan Franzen, John Green, John Grisham, Stephen King, Dean Koontz and Cormac McCarthy also are under review.

