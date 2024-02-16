Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A romantic surprise turned into a costly nightmare when a bear broke into a woman's car to steal candy her boyfriend had placed in the front seat.

Cassidy Simoes of Golden Gate Estates said she woke up on Valentine's Day to find the inside of her car had been ripped to shreds by a hungry bear.

"I got woken up at 3:30 in the morning. My boyfriend was like, 'Something got into the car. It looks like a bear got into there,'" Simoes told WBBH-TV.

She said the bear tore up the interior of the passenger side of the vehicle.

"I can't even open the door at all or roll the windows down. Nothing," she told WKMG-TV.

Simoes said the bear had apparently been drawn to the car by the chocolates her boyfriend had left on the seat as a surprise Valentine's gift.