Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 16, 2024 / 12:16 PM

Bear breaks into Florida woman's car to steal chocolates

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A romantic surprise turned into a costly nightmare when a bear broke into a woman's car to steal candy her boyfriend had placed in the front seat.

Cassidy Simoes of Golden Gate Estates said she woke up on Valentine's Day to find the inside of her car had been ripped to shreds by a hungry bear.

Advertisement

"I got woken up at 3:30 in the morning. My boyfriend was like, 'Something got into the car. It looks like a bear got into there,'" Simoes told WBBH-TV.

She said the bear tore up the interior of the passenger side of the vehicle.

"I can't even open the door at all or roll the windows down. Nothing," she told WKMG-TV.

Simoes said the bear had apparently been drawn to the car by the chocolates her boyfriend had left on the seat as a surprise Valentine's gift.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Raccoons steal Florida woman's DoorDash tacos
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Raccoons steal Florida woman's DoorDash tacos
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Florida woman took out her phone and started recording when a trio of masked bandits stole her DoorDash taco order from in front of her door.
Escaped horse found wandering in the middle of N.C. road
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Escaped horse found wandering in the middle of N.C. road
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina came to the rescue of an escaped horse found wandering loose down the middle of a road.
Lottery novice wins $500,000 from his first-ever ticket
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Lottery novice wins $500,000 from his first-ever ticket
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a $500,000 prize from the first lottery ticket he ever purchased.
Bag containing $30,000 left behind on New York train
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Bag containing $30,000 left behind on New York train
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A pair of workers for New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority are being praised for reuniting a traveler with a lost bag containing $30,000 cash.
Danish man sticks 68 matches up his nose for world record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Danish man sticks 68 matches up his nose for world record
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Danish man earned an unusual Guinness World Records title when he managed to stuff 68 matchsticks into his nostrils.
California man receives dozens of Amazon packages he never ordered
Odd News // 23 hours ago
California man receives dozens of Amazon packages he never ordered
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A California man received dozens of mysterious Amazon packages at his home over the course of six months.
Curious fox steals animal rescuer's phone, takes selfie video
Odd News // 1 day ago
Curious fox steals animal rescuer's phone, takes selfie video
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- An RSPCA officer in Britain set up his phone to film an animal rescue, but a curious fox snatched the device and ran away with it while it was still recording.
Delta flight rerouted after maggots fall on passenger
Odd News // 1 day ago
Delta flight rerouted after maggots fall on passenger
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit was quickly turned around when maggots fell out of an overhead bag onto a passenger on Tuesday.
British zoo's escaped bearcat found in woodshed
Odd News // 1 day ago
British zoo's escaped bearcat found in woodshed
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Palawan binturong that escaped from the Dartmoor Zoo in England was returned to the facility after being found taking shelter in a woodshed.
N.H. state lawmaker's bill seeks an official pronunciation of 'Concord'
Odd News // 1 day ago
N.H. state lawmaker's bill seeks an official pronunciation of 'Concord'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A state lawmaker in New Hampshire is promoting a bill that would give the state an official pronunciation for the name of its capital city, Concord.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Delta flight rerouted after maggots fall on passenger
Delta flight rerouted after maggots fall on passenger
Tiny lion cubs lead mother lion across bridge
Tiny lion cubs lead mother lion across bridge
Man uses $20 lottery winnings to purchase $50,000 ticket
Man uses $20 lottery winnings to purchase $50,000 ticket
Bag containing $30,000 left behind on New York train
Bag containing $30,000 left behind on New York train
Lottery novice wins $500,000 from his first-ever ticket
Lottery novice wins $500,000 from his first-ever ticket
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement