Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 15, 2024 / 6:09 PM

Researchers assess damage to coral reefs in Florida Keys after historic marine heat wave

Early findings show dramatic loss of coral at multiple sites

By Ehren Wynder
Mission: Iconic Reefs field team member Cate Gelston, co-lead scientist on the assessment cruise, retrieves a transect tape after completing an outplant coral health assessment survey. The research team found less than 22% of staghorn coral surveyed at five reef sites remained alive. Photo by Ben Edmonds/NOAA
Mission: Iconic Reefs field team member Cate Gelston, co-lead scientist on the assessment cruise, retrieves a transect tape after completing an outplant coral health assessment survey. The research team found less than 22% of staghorn coral surveyed at five reef sites remained alive. Photo by Ben Edmonds/NOAA

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A team of researchers completed a scientific mission Wednesday to assess the damage from last year's record-high marine temperatures on restored coral reefs in the Florida Keys.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Mission: Iconic Reefs program released the findings Thursday, which focused on 64 locations at five reef sites: Carysfort Reef, Horseshoe Reef, Sombrero Reef, Looe Key Reef and Eastern Dry Rocks.

Advertisement

Mission: Iconic Reefs conducted the research with Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium and the Coral Restoration Foundation.

The investigation focused reef-building stony corals that were nursery-raised and transplanted by the Coral Restoration Foundation, Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium and Reef Renewal.

Related

Preliminary findings indicated less than 22% of approximately 1,500 staghorn coral surveyed remain alive. Only the two northernmost reefs surveyed, Carysfort Reef and Horseshoe Reef, had any living staghorn coral.

Of the five reefs surveyed, only Carysfort Reef, Sombrero Reef in the middle Keys and Eastern Dry Rocks off Key West had any living elkhorn coral.

Researchers found no live staghorn or elkhorn coral in Looe Key Reef in the lower Florida Keys.

Rough weather conditions prevented the research team from surveying more than the branching staghorn and elkhorn coral transplants, but Mission: Iconic Reefs said anecdotal evidence suggests boulder, massive and brain coral transplants fared better during the marine heat wave.

Advertisement

"The findings from this assessment are critical to understanding the impacts to corals throughout the Florida Keys following the unprecedented marine heat wave," said Sarah Fangman, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary superintendent. "They also offer a glimpse into coral's future in a warming world."

Corals in the Florida Keys faced the hottest ocean temperatures on record last summer. It also was the longest-lasting recorded marine heat wave in 30 years, according to NOAA.

The unprecedented high temperatures prompted evacuation of in-water nursery corals to land-based nurseries to limit their exposure to the heat.

The health of Florida's coral reefs has declined since the 1970s, according to NOAA. Contributing factors include damage from hurricanes, heat-induced bleaching, disease and human impact.

NOAA said Thursday's report will support Mission: Iconic Reefs' efforts to restore nearly 3 million square feet of coral reef at seven sites in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

Latest Headlines

Korean food scientists grow beef inside of rice grains
Science News // 9 hours ago
Korean food scientists grow beef inside of rice grains
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Meat and rice is a centuries-old dish, loved across the world in a multitude of varieties. Now, Korean scientists are combining the two, by growing animal muscle and fat cells inside rice grains.
Russia sends resupply mission to International Space Station
Science News // 10 hours ago
Russia sends resupply mission to International Space Station
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Russia launched an automated cargo supply spaceship to the International Space Station on Wednesday, with three tons of food and other items.
SpaceX launches private lunar lander on eight-day journey to the moon
Science News // 17 hours ago
SpaceX launches private lunar lander on eight-day journey to the moon
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Thursday successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a private lunar lander that is being sent on an eight-day journey into space with a final destination of the moon.
U.S. missile-defense satellites headed for low-Earth orbit
Science News // 23 hours ago
U.S. missile-defense satellites headed for low-Earth orbit
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. military partnered with SpaceX to launch a half dozen missile-defense satellites into orbit Wednesday in an effort to protect the United States against hypersonic missile attacks.
NASA telescopes capture extreme radio events in space
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA telescopes capture extreme radio events in space
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- NASA scientists could be closer to understanding extreme radio events in space, after two of the space agency's X-ray telescopes captured a dead star releasing a fast burst of radio waves.
Apes engage in playful teasing, study shows
Science News // 1 day ago
Apes engage in playful teasing, study shows
Being a class clown is something that humans likely inherited from their ape ancestors millions of years before the first banana-peel prank, a new study claims.
NASA engineers trying to fix stuck dust cover on Perseverance Mars rover camera
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA engineers trying to fix stuck dust cover on Perseverance Mars rover camera
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- NASA engineers are working to close one of two dust covers, stuck open on a camera aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover, to help scientists resume collecting crucial data on the Red Planet.
Second Japanese H3 launch test scrubbed over weather concerns
Science News // 2 days ago
Second Japanese H3 launch test scrubbed over weather concerns
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has postponed the second test launch of its H3 Launch Vehicle due to weather conditions.
In search for life elsewhere in universe, researchers create new way to look for signals
Science News // 3 days ago
In search for life elsewhere in universe, researchers create new way to look for signals
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Researchers from Berkeley's SETI Research Center and the University of Washington said they have found "an exciting development" in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence in the way they search for signs of life.
Report: 20% of U.N.-protected migratory species facing extinction
Science News // 3 days ago
Report: 20% of U.N.-protected migratory species facing extinction
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Nearly half of the more than 1,100 migratory species that signatories to a United Nations treaty are pledged to protect are in decline and one in five may become extinct, the U.N. Environment Program said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. missile-defense satellites headed for low-Earth orbit
U.S. missile-defense satellites headed for low-Earth orbit
NASA telescopes capture extreme radio events in space
NASA telescopes capture extreme radio events in space
SpaceX launches private lunar lander on eight-day journey to the moon
SpaceX launches private lunar lander on eight-day journey to the moon
NASA engineers trying to fix stuck dust cover on Perseverance Mars rover camera
NASA engineers trying to fix stuck dust cover on Perseverance Mars rover camera
Korean food scientists grow beef inside of rice grains
Korean food scientists grow beef inside of rice grains
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement