Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 14, 2024 / 4:30 PM

Republicans call EPA regulations 'burdensome,' despite their public benefits

By Lindsey Byman, Medill News Service
Proponents and opponents of Environmental Protection Agency regulations presented their views at a hearing by a subcommittee of the House Committee on Small Businesses on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Proponents and opponents of Environmental Protection Agency regulations presented their views at a hearing by a subcommittee of the House Committee on Small Businesses on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- House Republicans on Wednesday attacked Environmental Protection Agency regulations as "burdensome" for small businesses, saying they stifle innovation, even as some testified that the rules align community and business interests.

On the other side of the coin, the EPA's regulations save money in the long term by protecting the communities that benefit from small businesses and the businesses themselves, Michael Green, the director of climate and energy policy at the American Sustainable Business Network, said during a hearing before a subcommittee of the House Committee on Small Businesses.

Advertisement

"For far too long, we've been fed by a false narrative that environmental and public health regulation hampered our economic growth," Green said. "Experience shows the exact opposite is true."

Green said EPA's rules provide incentives for sustainable development that benefits public health and businesses alike as both face threats from climate change. His organization helps companies develop and advocate a sustainable economy.

Advertisement

Small businesses, accounting for 44% of the country's economic activity, are especially vulnerable to climate change-related disasters due to their limited resources. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, 40% of businesses do not reopen after a disaster.

"We're moving the American public away from the understanding of the true intent of the EPA," Green said. "Rather than scaring those small businesses away from the conversation, we could bring them into the conversation."

But many Republican lawmakers, like committee Chair Roger Williams, R-Texas, contended that the EPA is "regulating coal, oil and gas companies into oblivion."

They said consumers and businesses are already struggling with inflation and high costs, and compliance costs of environmental regulations are adding to those challenges.

Federal agencies are required to ease the regulatory burden for small businesses by the Regulatory Flexibility Act. Two separate oversight reports gave the EPA an A rating for its compliance with this law.

But Brandon Ferris, who works for the National Association of Manufacturers, asserted that the EPA did not take the needs of businesses into account. He said regulations are so restrictive that they are unachievable, especially for small businesses.

Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Texas, called the EPA "a self-licking ice cream cone."

Advertisement

"The administration fails to understand these regulations have real world consequences for the American public overall, and specifically small businesses," Ellzey said.

Cye Cooper Wagner, the vice president of exploration at Cooper Oil and Gas, said her small company was inspected 297 times in 2023. She said the ambiguity of rules the company must follow "is a huge problem."

However, Cooper Wagner told the Medill News Service after the hearing that the regulations "that are in place now do their job."

The Permian Basin, the country's largest oil and natural gas site, sextupled its oil and gas production while maintaining or decreasing greenhouse gas emissions since 2010, according to the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.

"Regulations can drive innovation and grow the economy and protect public health and our environment at the same time," said ranking member Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y.

Velázquez pointed out that pollution has "a long history of environmental racism and inequality," in which marginalized communities face its worst effects.

Read More

Latest Headlines

President defers deportation of Palestinians amid war in Gaza
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
President defers deportation of Palestinians amid war in Gaza
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden blocked the deportation of "certain Palestinians who are present in the United States" on Wednesday, giving them an 18-month safe haven as humanitarian conditions in Gaza deteriorate.
Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- One person was killed, and more than 20 were injured, after gunmen opened fire Wednesday on partygoers near the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, according to police who said three people are in custody.
Customs officials check more than 1B flower shipments prior to Valentine's Day
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Customs officials check more than 1B flower shipments prior to Valentine's Day
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Wednesday, Valentine's Day, the agency has inspected more than 1 billion cut flower shipments since Jan. 1.
White House, congressional leaders set to discuss 'serious national security threat'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
White House, congressional leaders set to discuss 'serious national security threat'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Speculation that Russia is on the cusp of putting a nuclear device in space is raising alarm on Capitol Hill a day before the White House is to brief congressional leaders on a 'serious national security threat.'
Bipartisan bill targets burnout, suicide rate among health care providers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bipartisan bill targets burnout, suicide rate among health care providers
WASHINGTON, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Lawmakers expressed bipartisan support Wednesday for the reauthorization of legislation aimed at protecting health care workers from burnout.
Most Americans say corporate greed is a 'major cause' of inflation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Most Americans say corporate greed is a 'major cause' of inflation
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- About 59% of Americans think corporate greed is a "major cause" of inflation, according to new poll data from Navigator Research.
FCC announces $40K fine for pirate radio station in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FCC announces $40K fine for pirate radio station in Pennsylvania
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission Wednesday announced it is fining Brigido Danerys Gonzalez $40,000 for pirate radio broadcasting on 90.1 Mhz in Hazelton, Pennsylvania.
House Republicans grill VA chief over allegations of sexual harassment in department
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House Republicans grill VA chief over allegations of sexual harassment in department
WASHINGTON, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough faced intense questioning Wednesday from Republican lawmakers regarding allegations of sexual misconduct among the department's high-ranking employees.
D.C. Police: Suspect remains barricaded in home after wounding several officers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
D.C. Police: Suspect remains barricaded in home after wounding several officers
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The three Washington, D.C. police officers shot Wednesday serving an animal cruelty warrant are expected to recover. As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday the barricaded suspect was still not apprehended.
Kansas House passes bill making killing police animals a felony
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kansas House passes bill making killing police animals a felony
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Kansas Legislature on Wednesday passed a bill criminalizing the killing of police dogs and horses. The vote was 107-4 for the so-called Bane's Law. It now heads to the state Senate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House, congressional leaders set to discuss 'serious national security threat'
White House, congressional leaders set to discuss 'serious national security threat'
Ukraine destroys large Russian landing ship off Crimean coast
Ukraine destroys large Russian landing ship off Crimean coast
Paramount Global lays off 800 employees days after broadcasting record-breaking Super Bowl
Paramount Global lays off 800 employees days after broadcasting record-breaking Super Bowl
D.C. Police: Suspect remains barricaded in home after wounding several officers
D.C. Police: Suspect remains barricaded in home after wounding several officers
White House 'deeply concerned' over arrest of Venezuelan activist
White House 'deeply concerned' over arrest of Venezuelan activist
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement