Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 23, 2024 / 7:44 AM

SEC: 'SIM swap' used in X hack that led to early bitcoin ETF announcement

By Clyde Hughes
The SEC said that a SIM swap was used to take control of its X account in a hack that led to an early post announcing bitcoin ETFs that Chair Gary Gensler clarified was unauthorized earlier this month. File Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/UPI
The SEC said that a SIM swap was used to take control of its X account in a hack that led to an early post announcing bitcoin ETFs that Chair Gary Gensler clarified was unauthorized earlier this month. File Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the hack that led its X account to prematurely post about the approval of bitcoin ETFs earlier this month was the result of a "SIM swap."

The SEC said Monday it determined that hackers gained access to the cellphone associated with the account by transferring the phone number to another device without their authorization, which allowed them to receive calls and texts associated with the number and then changed the password to the SEC's X account.

Advertisement

"Among other things, law enforcement is currently investigating how the unauthorized party got the carrier to change the SIM for the account and how the party knew the phone number was associated with the account," the SEC said.

The SEC said the phone was breached through the telecom carrier and the investigation did not turn up any evidence that the SIM swap allowed the unauthorized person to get access to any SEC systems, data, devices or other social media accounts, the commission said.

Related

Following the incident, X said the hack was not a result of a breach of its systems and noted that the account lacked multi-factor authentication protection, which requires a second form of identity authentication, usually a code provided through a text message.

Advertisement

On Monday, the SEC said the account's multi-factor authentication was disabled by X support in July after a request by SEC staff who experienced difficulty logging into the account and it was not enabled again until after the account was recovered from the Jan. 9 hack.

"MFA currently is enabled for all SEC social media accounts that offer it," the SEC said.

The SEC added it is still working on the case with its Division of Enforcement and Office of Inspector General as well as the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Department of Justice.

The hack allowed a third party to post an unauthorized message on SEC's social media account saying that it approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-trading fund, of ETFs, and was removed about an hour later.

The post caused bitcoin prices to spike to $48,000 before falling back to $45,958 after SEC Chair Gary Gensler clarified the post was unauthorized.

The SEC ultimately did approve the bitcoin ETFs, the following day, allowing 11 investment companies to offer "spot bitcoin" ETFs. The actual approval came a day after the X hacking incident.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court allows Biden admin. to remove Texas' razor wire from U.S. border
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court allows Biden admin. to remove Texas' razor wire from U.S. border
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with the Biden administration, allowing it to remove razor wire Texas has erected along the U.S. southern border to prevent migrants from entering the state.
Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in the Chicago suburb of Joliet late Monday said a suspect they were searching for in connection to the fatal shooting of eight people has died from a self-inflicted gunshot in Texas.
U.S. Navy identifies SEALs lost at sea during seizure of Houthi-bound weapons
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. Navy identifies SEALs lost at sea during seizure of Houthi-bound weapons
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy on Monday identified two SEALs who went missing earlier this month in waters off the coast of Somalia during a mission that resulted in the seizure of a ship transporting weapons from Iran to the Houthis.
Biden, Harris promote pro-choice efforts on anniversary of Roe vs. Wade
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Biden, Harris promote pro-choice efforts on anniversary of Roe vs. Wade
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris used the 51st anniversary of Roe vs. Wade ruling on Monday to hammer home their pro-choice stance at events in Washington and Wisconsin.
Dangerous ice storm, snow to lead warmup in Midwest, Northeast
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Dangerous ice storm, snow to lead warmup in Midwest, Northeast
A major warmup will lead to a January thaw over much of the Midwest and Northeast this week. However, enough cold air will linger to lead to slippery travel from ice or snowstorms.
Dow surpasses 38,000 for first time as Wall Street surge continues
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Dow surpasses 38,000 for first time as Wall Street surge continues
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Wall Street again reached record territory on Monday, continuing a recent surge that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average climb 138 points to finish above 38,000 for the first time in its history.
Ex-GOP presidential candidate Burgum won't seek 3rd term as N.D. governor
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ex-GOP presidential candidate Burgum won't seek 3rd term as N.D. governor
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- North Dakota governor and former Republican presidential candidate Doug Burgum announced Monday he will not seek a third term as the state's leader when his current stint expires at the end of this year.
N.H. Republican primary comes down to Donald Trump, Nikki Haley
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
N.H. Republican primary comes down to Donald Trump, Nikki Haley
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are the final two Republican presidential candidates going into New Hampshire's primary on Tuesday.
Dexter Scott King, youngest son of Dr. Martin Luther King, dies at 62
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Dexter Scott King, youngest son of Dr. Martin Luther King, dies at 62
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Dexter Scott King, the youngest son and third child of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, died Monday of prostate cancer, family members announced. He was 62. 
Kamala Harris kicks off 'Reproductive Freedoms' tour in Wisconsin
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Kamala Harris kicks off 'Reproductive Freedoms' tour in Wisconsin
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off a "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" nationwide tour Monday in Waukesha County, Wis., on the 51st anniversary of the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
Ga. divorce case judge rejects demand for Fani Willis' immediate testimony
Ga. divorce case judge rejects demand for Fani Willis' immediate testimony
Whole Milk in School bill heads to the Senate despite USDA opposition
Whole Milk in School bill heads to the Senate despite USDA opposition
U.S. Navy identifies SEALs lost at sea during seizure of Houthi-bound weapons
U.S. Navy identifies SEALs lost at sea during seizure of Houthi-bound weapons
21 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
21 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement