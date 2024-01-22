Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 22, 2024 / 9:41 AM

ExxonMobil sues activist investors to ban shareholder vote on 'extreme' climate proposal

By Paul Godfrey
A lawsuit by U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil to stop American and Dutch investors from putting in front of investors a proposal requiring the company to reduce emissions faster to comply with the Paris Climate Agreement could have a chilling effect on shareholder activism. File Photo by Eduardo Sverdlin/UPI
A lawsuit by U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil to stop American and Dutch investors from putting in front of investors a proposal requiring the company to reduce emissions faster to comply with the Paris Climate Agreement could have a chilling effect on shareholder activism. File Photo by Eduardo Sverdlin/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil is suing a group of American and Dutch activist investors in an unprecedented effort to block them from putting forward an "extreme" proposal for stricter emissions reductions at its annual shareholder meeting in May.

The filing of the suit in the Northern District of Texas on Sunday against Massachusetts-based Arjuna Capital and Follow This, an Amsterdam-based activist investor group, could have serious implications for shareholder activism if ExxonMobil is successful.

Advertisement

Alleging the so-called "climate resolution" is part of an "extreme agenda" and an abuse of SEC's rules, the company said it was seeking a legal precedent that would stop groups with an agenda from hijacking companies and saddling them with prohibitive administrative and legal costs of fending them off.

"The breakdown of the shareholder proposal process, one that allows proponents to advance their agendas through a flood of proposals, does not serve the interests of investors," ExxonMobil said in a statement.

Related

"We are simply asking the court to apply the SEC's proxy rules as written to stop this abuse and eliminate the significant resources required to address them."

Follow This founder Mark van Baal said in a statement that the suit showed Exxon Mobil's intention to deny shareholders their rights because it feared the meeting will vote to adopt the resolution.

Advertisement

Van Baal said ExxonMobil's response was puzzling given it had successfully defeated the same resolution in 2022 and 2023.

"Maybe they see the writing on the wall. More and more institutional investors want to achieve Paris, like the 27 institutional investors who recently co-filed a similar climate resolution at Shell alongside Follow This," he said.

The resolution seeks to commit the company to so-called Scope 3 medium-term product emissions reduction targets in line with the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

The other big-four Western oil and gas giants -- Shell, BP, Chevron and TotalEnergies -- all adopted Scope 3 targets after their shareholders voted for similar resolutions, according to Follow This.

Latest Headlines

White House abortion rights task force to meet for Roe vs. Wade 51st anniversary
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House abortion rights task force to meet for Roe vs. Wade 51st anniversary
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet Monday with a task force of doctors and cabinet officials to announce new federal actions to protect access to reproductive care on the 51st anniversary of the ruling in Roe vs. Wade.
Macy's rejects buyout bid to take company private
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Macy's rejects buyout bid to take company private
Jan. 22 (UPI) --  Macy's said on Sunday that it has rejected a roughly $5.8 billion buyout offer by two investment groups to take the iconic department store chain private, but the bidders indicated they are not giving up.
Violent threats, rhetoric becoming commonplace, researchers warn
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Violent threats, rhetoric becoming commonplace, researchers warn
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Violent threats and rhetoric targeting judges, poll workers and political figures are on the rise in the United States -- and not just on fringe websites or platforms by organized extremist groups.
FAA recommends airlines inspect door plugs of Boeing 737-900ER jets
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FAA recommends airlines inspect door plugs of Boeing 737-900ER jets
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration late Sunday recommended airlines operating Boeing 737-900ER jets inspect their door plugs, which have the same design as the grounded 737 Max 9 fleet.
23 lost skiers, snowboarders rescued in Vermont
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
23 lost skiers, snowboarders rescued in Vermont
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- More than two dozen skiers and snowboarders were rescued after becoming lost in Vermont's backcountry over the weekend, authorities said.
3 killed in Oklahoma medical helicopter crash
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
3 killed in Oklahoma medical helicopter crash
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Three crew members of a medical helicopter died after their aircraft crashed in Oklahoma, their company said Sunday.
Winter storms claim at least 70 lives nationwide
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Winter storms claim at least 70 lives nationwide
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- At least 70 people are dead nationwide after a week of blizzard conditions, icy roads and dangerously cold temperatures wreaked havoc on nearly every part of the country, according to forecasters and local officials.
Ron DeSantis drops out of presidential race, endorses Trump
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Ron DeSantis drops out of presidential race, endorses Trump
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed former President Donald Trump, who would often refer to him by the nicknames "Meatball Ron" and "Ron DeSanctimonious" on the campaign trail.
Four women shot to death in suburban Chicago home
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Four women shot to death in suburban Chicago home
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Four women are dead following a shooting in suburban Chicago Sunday, police said.
17-year-old American-Palestinian fatally shot by Israel in the West Bank
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
17-year-old American-Palestinian fatally shot by Israel in the West Bank
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- An American-Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank, the U.S. State Department has confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. raids Chinese auto parts maker in Ohio
U.S. raids Chinese auto parts maker in Ohio
3 killed in Oklahoma medical helicopter crash
3 killed in Oklahoma medical helicopter crash
Colorado man faces legal woes for stealing hundreds of copies of local newspaper
Colorado man faces legal woes for stealing hundreds of copies of local newspaper
Human head, hand found inside recently sold home in Colorado
Human head, hand found inside recently sold home in Colorado
Four women shot to death in suburban Chicago home
Four women shot to death in suburban Chicago home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement