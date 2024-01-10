Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2024 / 7:47 PM

SEC approves bitcoin ETFs to start trading

By Sheri Walsh
Bitcoin’s exchange-traded funds won approval Wednesday from the Securities and Exchange Commission, clearing the way for more Americans to invest as early as Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Bitcoin’s exchange-traded funds won approval Wednesday from the Securities and Exchange Commission, clearing the way for more Americans to invest as early as Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Bitcoin's exchange-traded funds won approval Wednesday from the Securities and Exchange Commission, clearing the way for more Americans to invest as early as Thursday.

The SEC's approval, allowing 11 investment companies to offer "spot bitcoin" ETFs, comes as its Jan. 10 decision deadline was about to expire. It also comes one day after the SEC's account was compromised, leading to an unauthorized post that the agency had already approved the listing and trading of ETFs on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The 11 firms to offer spot bitcoin ETFs are listed as Bitwise, Grayscale, Hashed, BlackRock, Valkyrie, BZX, Invesco, VanEck, WisdomTree, Fidelity and Franklin.

"After careful review, the commission finds that the proposals are consistent with the Exchange Act and rules and regulations thereunder applicable to a national securities exchange," according to the SEC approval order document.

Related

Bitcoin's price topped $47,500 after the decision was announced.

The SEC's approval of spot bitcoin ETFs follows years of delays and comes just months after the agency suffered a court loss in its rejection of Grayscale's move to convert $26 billion of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into spot ETF.

"I have often said that the commission acts within the law and how the courts interpret the law," SEC Chair Gary Gensler wrote in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

"The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia held that the commission failed to adequately explain its reasoning in disapproving the listing and trading of Grayscale's proposed ETP. The court therefore vacated the Grayscale Order and remanded the matter to the commission," Gensler said.

"Based on these circumstances and those discussed more fully in the approval order, I feel the most sustainable path forward is to approve the listing and trading of these spot bitcoin ETP shares."

Despite the SEC's approval, Gensler also issued a warning that the commission does not endorse bitcoin, which he described as "speculative" and "volatile" and tied to "illicit activity including ransomware, money laundering, sanction evasion and terrorist financing."

"While we approved the listing and trading of certain spot bitcoin ETP shares today, we did not approve or endorse bitcoin. Investors should remain cautious about the myriad of risks associated with bitcoin and products whose value is tied to crypto," Gensler said.

Latest Headlines

Seeing no path forward, Chris Christie ends his presidential campaign
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Seeing no path forward, Chris Christie ends his presidential campaign
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie told media and supporters Wednesday that he doesn't see a pathway to securing the GOP nomination for president and ended his campaign.
Alaska, United cancel hundreds of Boeing 737-9 Max flights
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Alaska, United cancel hundreds of Boeing 737-9 Max flights
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines on Wednesday canceled hundreds of flights relying on Boeing's 737-9 Max airliner as inspections continue in the wake of Alaska Flight 1282's fuselage panel blowout Friday.
Skier killed, 3 injured in avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Skier killed, 3 injured in avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A skier was killed and three others were injured in an avalanche Wednesday that struck an upper ski run at Palisades Tahoe ski resort in California during a strong winter storm.
Affordable Care Act reaches 'major milestone' with 20M now enrolled for new year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Affordable Care Act reaches 'major milestone' with 20M now enrolled for new year
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Affordable Care Act has reached a "major milestone," with more than 20 million people having signed up for the program for 2024.
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis set for final GOP debate before Iowa caucus
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis set for final GOP debate before Iowa caucus
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are in Des Moines, Iowa Wednesday in the first one-on-one Republican debate in the election cycle. It will be the final debate before Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucus on Monday.
Amazon cuts hundreds of jobs at Prime Video, MGM Studios, Twitch
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Amazon cuts hundreds of jobs at Prime Video, MGM Studios, Twitch
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Amazon is laying off "several hundred employees" in Prime Video and MGM Studios, according to a note sent to employees Wednesday.
Sen. Bob Menendez court filing seeks dismissal of bribery, corruption charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sen. Bob Menendez court filing seeks dismissal of bribery, corruption charges
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, facing federal indictment on bribery and corruption charges, filed a legal brief Wednesday seeking dismissal of the charges.
House holds first hearing on Mayorkas impeachment proceedings
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House holds first hearing on Mayorkas impeachment proceedings
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., opened an impeachment hearing into Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Wednesday. He alleged Mayorkas has brazenly refused to enforce border laws.
FDA warns about possibly contaminated Massachusetts scallops
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FDA warns about possibly contaminated Massachusetts scallops
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers and restaurants to not eat or sell certain scallops harvested in Massachusetts on fears they were illegally harvested and could be contaminated.
Judge bars Donald Trump from personally delivering final arguments in civil fraud trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge bars Donald Trump from personally delivering final arguments in civil fraud trial
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Judge Arthur Engoron Wednesday told Donald Trump's lawyers that Trump won't be allowed to personally make a closing argument in his New York civil business fraud trial due to not agreeing to limits imposed by the court.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CENTCOM: Houthi rebels launch 'complex attack' on Red Sea ships
CENTCOM: Houthi rebels launch 'complex attack' on Red Sea ships
Virginia police use DNA to tie dead fisherman to three 1980s murders
Virginia police use DNA to tie dead fisherman to three 1980s murders
U.S., dozens of allies condemn North Korea-Russia weapons transfer
U.S., dozens of allies condemn North Korea-Russia weapons transfer
Future of commuting at CES: flying cars, transparent displays, biometric ignition
Future of commuting at CES: flying cars, transparent displays, biometric ignition
Parents of Briton killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash get $100M settlement
Parents of Briton killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash get $100M settlement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement