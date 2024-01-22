Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 22, 2024 / 2:09 PM

NYC announces program to forgive $2 billion in medical debt

By Clyde Hughes
Mayor of New York City Eric Adams speaks with the press after meeting with members of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in on December 7, 2023. He announced a medical debt plan for New York City on Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Mayor of New York City Eric Adams speaks with the press after meeting with members of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in on December 7, 2023. He announced a medical debt plan for New York City on Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A new program introduced by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasser on Monday seeks to retire some $2 billion in medical debt owed by thousands of residents.

The announcement said the new RIP Medical Debt program would cost the city about $18 million to retire the debt over three years.

Advertisement

The plan centers on program purchasing of bundled medical debt portfolios from hospitals, commercial debt buyers and other providers, and erasing the debt with no further obligations.

To be eligible for the program, individuals must have an annual household income of at or below 400% of the federal poverty line and have medical debt equal to 5% or more of their annual household income.

Related

"Getting healthcare shouldn't be a burden that weighs on New Yorkers and their families," Adams said in a statement. "Up to half a million New Yorkers will see their medical debt wiped thanks to this life-changing program -- the largest municipal initiative of its kind in the country."

The city said the program will partner with the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City to raise additional funds to cover the medical debt.

Advertisement

"For hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers and millions of Americans, medical debt creates anxiety, uncertainty and stress," Anne Williams-Isom, the deputy mayor for health and human services, said in a statement. "New York City's investment through this partnership will help working people and families advance their health and financial well-being so they can thrive, instead of just survive."

The announcement comes on the heels of Adams this month vetoing several sweeping police accountability bills passed by the city council, saying they would make the city less safe, drown police officers in paperwork and increase police overtime pay over time.

Latest Headlines

Ga. divorce case judge rejects demand for Fani Willis' immediate testimony
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Ga. divorce case judge rejects demand for Fani Willis' immediate testimony
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A Georgia state judge ruled Monday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis does not have to immediately submit to a deposition about her personal relationship with a colleague in her prosecution of Donald Trump.
Supreme Court to weigh overturning Okla. death row inmate Richard Glossip's conviction
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court to weigh overturning Okla. death row inmate Richard Glossip's conviction
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court is expected to begin hearing oral arguments later in the year after it announced Monday it will hear the case of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip.
Treasury Department targets Hamas financial networks with new sanctions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Treasury Department targets Hamas financial networks with new sanctions
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury announced a new round of sanctions on Monday against financial networks that support the militant group Hamas with hopes to choke off funding to their military operations against Israel.
Parents of Michigan school shooter set for manslaughter trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Parents of Michigan school shooter set for manslaughter trial
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- In a rare attempt to hold parents accountable for a child's mass shooting, the parents of Oxford, Mich., school gunman Ethan Crumbley are set for trial on manslaughter charges this week.
Joe Biden supporters seek victory in N.H. primary with write-in campaign
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Joe Biden supporters seek victory in N.H. primary with write-in campaign
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will not appear on primary ballots in New Hampshire on Tuesday, but his supporters are rallying an effort to write him in.
Trump, E. Jean Carroll damages trial delayed over illness concerns
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump, E. Jean Carroll damages trial delayed over illness concerns
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Monday's hearing in the trial on how much former President Donald Trump owes writer E. Jean Carroll in damages for defaming her was postponed Monday as some of Trump's attorneys and a juror had been ill.
Whole Milk in School bill heads to the Senate despite USDA opposition
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Whole Milk in School bill heads to the Senate despite USDA opposition
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- An effort to bring whole milk back to schools across the nation is heading for the Senate, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture is pushing back on the bill.
ExxonMobil sues activist investors to ban shareholder vote on 'extreme' climate proposal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
ExxonMobil sues activist investors to ban shareholder vote on 'extreme' climate proposal
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil is suing a group of American and Dutch activist investors in an unprecedented effort to block them from putting an "extreme" proposal for stricter emissions reductions in front of shareholders.
White House abortion rights task force to meet for Roe vs. Wade 51st anniversary
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House abortion rights task force to meet for Roe vs. Wade 51st anniversary
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet Monday with a task force of doctors and cabinet officials to announce new federal actions to protect access to reproductive care on the 51st anniversary of the ruling in Roe vs. Wade.
Macy's rejects buyout bid to take company private
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Macy's rejects buyout bid to take company private
Jan. 22 (UPI) --  Macy's said on Sunday that it has rejected a roughly $5.8 billion buyout offer by two investment groups to take the iconic department store chain private, but the bidders indicated they are not giving up.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. raids Chinese auto parts maker in Ohio
U.S. raids Chinese auto parts maker in Ohio
3 killed in Oklahoma medical helicopter crash
3 killed in Oklahoma medical helicopter crash
Colorado man faces legal woes for stealing hundreds of copies of local newspaper
Colorado man faces legal woes for stealing hundreds of copies of local newspaper
Four women shot to death in suburban Chicago home
Four women shot to death in suburban Chicago home
Human head, hand found inside recently sold home in Colorado
Human head, hand found inside recently sold home in Colorado
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement