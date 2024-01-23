Trending
Jan. 23, 2024 / 2:23 AM

Supreme Court allows Biden admin. to remove Texas' razor wire from U.S. border

By Darryl Coote
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled the Biden administration may remove razor wire that Texas has erected along the U.S.-Mexico border. Photo by Mark Otte/Texas Army National Guard/UPI
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled the Biden administration may remove razor wire that Texas has erected along the U.S.-Mexico border. Photo by Mark Otte/Texas Army National Guard/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with the Biden administration, allowing it to remove razor wire Texas has erected along the U.S. southern border to prevent migrants from entering the state.

The justices on Monday ruled 5-4 in favor of vacating an appeals court ruling that halted the Biden administration from removing the wire amid litigation on the case.

The ruling is a set back for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott who is in a protracted fight with President Joe Biden over the White House's immigration policies, and has employed several controversial moves in retaliation, including bussing migrants from Texas to Democrat-led cities and deploying a water barrier of buoys along the Rio Grande River, among others.

"This is not over," the Republican governor said in a statement on X in response to the Supreme Court's ruling. "Texas' razor wire is an effective deterrent to the illegal crossings Biden encourages. I will continue to defend Texas' constitutional authority to secure the border and prevent the Biden Admin from destroying our property."

His attorney general, Ken Paxton, said he looks forward to defending the state's anti-migrant measure in court.

"The destruction of Texas' border barriers will not help enforce the law or keep American citizens safe," he said in a separate statement.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star in March 2021, Texas has installed miles of concertina wire, but the Biden administration has been removing the barriers, arguing they hinder its ability to manage the border.

In October, Paxton sued the Biden administration on allegations that it was destroying the state's property "to encourage and assist thousands of aliens to illegally crosse the Rio Grande and enter Texas," according to the initial court document.

In late November, a federal judge permitted the Biden administration to continue to remove the wire amid litigation, but the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals days later ruled that they must stop.

The Supreme Court offered no reason for vacating the Fifth Circuit Court's ruling.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh said they would have denied the Biden administration's request.

Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in the Chicago suburb of Joliet late Monday said a suspect they were searching for in connection to the fatal shooting of eight people has died from a self-inflicted gunshot in Texas.
U.S. Navy identifies SEALs lost at sea during seizure of Houthi-bound weapons
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Navy identifies SEALs lost at sea during seizure of Houthi-bound weapons
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy on Monday identified two SEALs who went missing earlier this month in waters off the coast of Somalia during a mission that resulted in the seizure of a ship transporting weapons from Iran to the Houthis.
Biden, Harris promote pro-choice efforts on anniversary of Roe vs. Wade
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden, Harris promote pro-choice efforts on anniversary of Roe vs. Wade
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris used the 51st anniversary of Roe vs. Wade ruling on Monday to hammer home their pro-choice stance at events in Washington and Wisconsin.
Dangerous ice storm, snow to lead warmup in Midwest, Northeast
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dangerous ice storm, snow to lead warmup in Midwest, Northeast
A major warmup will lead to a January thaw over much of the Midwest and Northeast this week. However, enough cold air will linger to lead to slippery travel from ice or snowstorms.
Dow surpasses 38,000 for first time as Wall Street surge continues
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Dow surpasses 38,000 for first time as Wall Street surge continues
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Wall Street again reached record territory on Monday, continuing a recent surge that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average climb 138 points to finish above 38,000 for the first time in its history.
Ex-GOP presidential candidate Burgum won't seek 3rd term as N.D. governor
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ex-GOP presidential candidate Burgum won't seek 3rd term as N.D. governor
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- North Dakota governor and former Republican presidential candidate Doug Burgum announced Monday he will not seek a third term as the state's leader when his current stint expires at the end of this year.
N.H. Republican primary comes down to Donald Trump, Nikki Haley
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.H. Republican primary comes down to Donald Trump, Nikki Haley
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are the final two Republican presidential candidates going into New Hampshire's primary on Tuesday.
Dexter Scott King, youngest son of Dr. Martin Luther King, dies at 62
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Dexter Scott King, youngest son of Dr. Martin Luther King, dies at 62
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Dexter Scott King, the youngest son and third child of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, died Monday of prostate cancer, family members announced. He was 62. 
Kamala Harris kicks off 'Reproductive Freedoms' tour in Wisconsin
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Kamala Harris kicks off 'Reproductive Freedoms' tour in Wisconsin
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off a "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" nationwide tour Monday in Waukesha County, Wis., on the 51st anniversary of the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade.
Ga. divorce case judge rejects demand for Fani Willis' immediate testimony
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ga. divorce case judge rejects demand for Fani Willis' immediate testimony
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A Georgia state judge ruled Monday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis does not have to immediately submit to a deposition about her personal relationship with a colleague in her prosecution of Donald Trump.
