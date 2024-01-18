Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 18, 2024 / 8:01 AM / Updated at 8:04 AM

14 Democrats join House GOP in denouncing Biden's border policy

By Clyde Hughes
Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, holds up a map related to the border wall during a bipartisan congressional meeting on January 9, 2018. Cuellar was one of 14 Democrats who voted with Republicans denouncing President Joe Biden's border policies on Wednesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, holds up a map related to the border wall during a bipartisan congressional meeting on January 9, 2018. Cuellar was one of 14 Democrats who voted with Republicans denouncing President Joe Biden's border policies on Wednesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A group of 14 Democrats sided with Republicans on Wednesday in denouncing President Joe Biden's policies surrounding the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican-led House voted 225-187 in favor of the resolution, sponsored by Rep. Nathaniel Moran, R-Texas, that called on Biden to end his so-called "open-border policy," identifying the situation at the southern border as a national crisis.

Advertisement

In addition to votes from all Republicans a smattering of Democrats including Colin Allred, of Texas; Yadira Caraveo, of Colorado; Angie Craig, of Minnesota; Henry Cuellar, of Texas; Don Davis, of North Carolina; Jared Golden, of Maine; Vicente Gonzalez, of Texas; Greg Landsman, of Ohio; Susie Lee, of Nevada; Jared Moskowitz, of Florida; Wiley Nickel, of North Carolina; Mary Peltola, of Alaska; Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, of Washington; and Eric Sorensen, of Illinois, voted to approve the non-binding measure.

Nickel, who will not seek to retain his House seat in 2024, told The Hill that "the time for decisive action at the southern border is now."

Related

"It's unfortunate that the far-right and the far-left continue to make this a political issue rather than coming to the table to find consensus and common ground," Nickel said. "I remain focused on working in a bipartisan way to secure the border and pass comprehensive immigration reform through Congress."

Advertisement

Golden also called for Congress and the White House to "come together to meaningfully address issues at the border" by passing legislation.

"Most of us understand that nations need borders, those borders should be secured, and we should enforce the immigration laws on the books," Golden said. "Most of us also understand that those seeking to enter our country deserve an orderly and predictable immigration process. Right now we have problems on both fronts."

The vote came as congressional leaders huddled with Biden to discuss a deal to exchange border security changes for additional funding for Ukraine with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., saying that the status quo at the border "is unacceptable."

Johnson earlier this year led a group of more than 60 GOP House members to the southern border and under his speakership the chamber has moved forward with efforts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, alleging he has failed to properly enforce immigration laws.

The Biden administration also faces pressure from Texas officials, who have defied federal authorities and said on Wednesday they would continue to prevent Border Patrol agents from accessing a 2.5-mile swath of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Advertisement

State officials ordered the Texas Military Department to erect fences to prevent migrants from entering Texas through the blocked area.

Latest Headlines

Biden to visit North Carolina to announce $82M for high-speed Internet
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Biden to visit North Carolina to announce $82M for high-speed Internet
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to North Carolina on Thursday to announce $82 million in new federal investments to help bring high-speed Internet to thousands of homes and businesses that don't have service.
Appeals court blocks Texas from enforcing book rating law
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Appeals court blocks Texas from enforcing book rating law
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has blocked the Texas Education Agency from enforcing a state law requiring booksellers to rate the explicitness and relevance of sexual references in materials they sell to schools.
Texas will defy DHS' cease-and-desist demand over access to border area, AG says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas will defy DHS' cease-and-desist demand over access to border area, AG says
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Texas will not comply with the Biden administration's demand that it stop blocking U.S. Border Patrol agents from accessing a 2.5-mile stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the state's attorney general.
Demolition of Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue underway
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Demolition of Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue underway
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Demolition of Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue has begun, some five years after it became the site of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.
Biden admin. blacklists former Guatemalan president, ex-minister for corruption
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden admin. blacklists former Guatemalan president, ex-minister for corruption
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration targeted two former Guatemalan officials, including former President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla, with punitive measures on Wednesday over allegations of corruption.
Florida bans state, federal funding for DEI at public colleges
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Florida bans state, federal funding for DEI at public colleges
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Florida's Board of Education announced Wednesday it would "permanently prohibit" the use of state or federal funds for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs or activities at public colleges throughout the state.
U.S. designates Houthis as terrorist organization amid Red Sea attacks
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
U.S. designates Houthis as terrorist organization amid Red Sea attacks
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday designated Houthi rebels in Yemen as a terrorist organization for their ongoing targeting of shipping vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Candlelight vigil held at U.S. Capitol to commemorate American hostages in Gaza
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Candlelight vigil held at U.S. Capitol to commemorate American hostages in Gaza
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Families of Americans being held hostage in Gaza, along with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, held a candlelight vigil Wednesday on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to commemorate more than 100 days without their loved ones
Federal ban on some Apple watch sales to resume
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Federal ban on some Apple watch sales to resume
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 once again will be banned from sales in the United States as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Rep. Elise Stefanik faces censure effort for calling Jan. 6 defendants 'hostages'
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Rep. Elise Stefanik faces censure effort for calling Jan. 6 defendants 'hostages'
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman, of New York, introduced a resolution Wednesday to censure Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, also of New York, for calling Jan. 6 defendants "hostages."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
Pakistan launches retaliatory airstrikes in Iran
Pakistan launches retaliatory airstrikes in Iran
American man bites flight attendant on All Nippon Airways flight
American man bites flight attendant on All Nippon Airways flight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement