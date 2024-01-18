14 Democrats join House GOP in denouncing Biden's border policy

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, holds up a map related to the border wall during a bipartisan congressional meeting on January 9, 2018. Cuellar was one of 14 Democrats who voted with Republicans denouncing President Joe Biden's border policies on Wednesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A group of 14 Democrats sided with Republicans on Wednesday in denouncing President Joe Biden's policies surrounding the U.S.-Mexico border. The Republican-led House voted 225-187 in favor of the resolution, sponsored by Rep. Nathaniel Moran, R-Texas, that called on Biden to end his so-called "open-border policy," identifying the situation at the southern border as a national crisis. Advertisement

In addition to votes from all Republicans a smattering of Democrats including Colin Allred, of Texas; Yadira Caraveo, of Colorado; Angie Craig, of Minnesota; Henry Cuellar, of Texas; Don Davis, of North Carolina; Jared Golden, of Maine; Vicente Gonzalez, of Texas; Greg Landsman, of Ohio; Susie Lee, of Nevada; Jared Moskowitz, of Florida; Wiley Nickel, of North Carolina; Mary Peltola, of Alaska; Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, of Washington; and Eric Sorensen, of Illinois, voted to approve the non-binding measure.

Nickel, who will not seek to retain his House seat in 2024, told The Hill that "the time for decisive action at the southern border is now."

"It's unfortunate that the far-right and the far-left continue to make this a political issue rather than coming to the table to find consensus and common ground," Nickel said. "I remain focused on working in a bipartisan way to secure the border and pass comprehensive immigration reform through Congress."

Advertisement

Golden also called for Congress and the White House to "come together to meaningfully address issues at the border" by passing legislation.

"Most of us understand that nations need borders, those borders should be secured, and we should enforce the immigration laws on the books," Golden said. "Most of us also understand that those seeking to enter our country deserve an orderly and predictable immigration process. Right now we have problems on both fronts."

The vote came as congressional leaders huddled with Biden to discuss a deal to exchange border security changes for additional funding for Ukraine with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., saying that the status quo at the border "is unacceptable."

Johnson earlier this year led a group of more than 60 GOP House members to the southern border and under his speakership the chamber has moved forward with efforts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, alleging he has failed to properly enforce immigration laws.

The Biden administration also faces pressure from Texas officials, who have defied federal authorities and said on Wednesday they would continue to prevent Border Patrol agents from accessing a 2.5-mile swath of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Advertisement

State officials ordered the Texas Military Department to erect fences to prevent migrants from entering Texas through the blocked area.