Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 18, 2024 / 4:42 AM

Texas will defy DHS' cease-and-desist demand over access to border area, AG says

By Darryl Coote
Texas has seized a 2.5-mile stretch of land along the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, prompting accusations from the federal government that the state's actions are unconstitutional. File Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE
Texas has seized a 2.5-mile stretch of land along the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, prompting accusations from the federal government that the state's actions are unconstitutional. File Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Texas will not comply with the Biden administration's demand that it stop blocking U.S. Border Patrol agents from accessing a 2.5-mile stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the state's attorney general, who said he is willing to argue the issue in court.

The Republican-led government of Texas has been in a protracted fight with the Biden administration over immigration, and has taken a series of controversial moves to retaliate against the White House and to reduce the number of asylum seekers in the state, including its Jan. 10 seizure of Shelby Park, which is located along the banks of the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass.

Advertisement

The state has deployed Texas Military Department personnel and erected fences to prevent migrants from entering Texas via the border area.

On Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security sent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton a letter to cease-and-desist actions it has taken that prevent border agents from accessing the seized border area after three migrants, including two children, drowned in the Rio Grande River a day earlier.

Related

Homeland Security gave Texas until Wednesday to comply or the issue would be brought to the Department of Justice. And on the day of the deadline, Paxton told the federal government that the state would defy its demand because "the facts and law side with Texas."

Advertisement

"The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) should stop wasting scarce time and resources suing Texas, and start enforcing the immigration laws Congress already has on the books," Paxton said in his response letter.

The Department of Homeland Security has argued that Texas' seizure of the border land is not only unconstitutional as it disrupts the federal government's responsibilities over immigration but is unsafe as the recent drownings prove that Texas "will not allow Border Patrol access to the border to conduct law enforcement and emergency response activities."

Texas has rejected the allegations it is responsible for the deaths of the migrants.

The Justice Department said Border Patrol agents were responding to a Mexican distress call concerning migrants on the U.S. side of the river when blocked by the Texas at Shelby Park. The following day, Mexico reported that the migrants in distress attempted to return to Mexico where two were rescued, with the bodies of the three drowned migrants later retrieved from the water.

The federal government argues that Texas' actions prevented the federal government from even taking steps to assist Mexico in the rescue mission.

In his letter Wednesday, Paxton said it was "vile" to try and blame the migrant deaths on Texas, stating the Texas Military Department did not prevent Board Patrol from entering the park.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Demolition of Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue underway
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Demolition of Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue underway
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Demolition of Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue has begun, some five years after it became the site of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.
Biden admin. blacklists former Guatemalan president, ex-minister for corruption
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden admin. blacklists former Guatemalan president, ex-minister for corruption
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration targeted two former Guatemalan officials, including former President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla, with punitive measures on Wednesday over allegations of corruption.
Florida bans state, federal funding for DEI at public colleges
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Florida bans state, federal funding for DEI at public colleges
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Florida's Board of Education announced Wednesday it would "permanently prohibit" the use of state or federal funds for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs or activities at public colleges throughout the state.
U.S. designates Houthis as terrorist organization amid Red Sea attacks
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. designates Houthis as terrorist organization amid Red Sea attacks
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday designated Houthi rebels in Yemen as a terrorist organization for their ongoing targeting of shipping vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Candlelight vigil held at U.S. Capitol to commemorate American hostages in Gaza
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Candlelight vigil held at U.S. Capitol to commemorate American hostages in Gaza
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Families of Americans being held hostage in Gaza, along with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, held a candlelight vigil Wednesday on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to commemorate more than 100 days without their loved ones
Federal ban on some Apple watch sales to resume
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Federal ban on some Apple watch sales to resume
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 once again will be banned from sales in the United States as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Rep. Elise Stefanik faces censure effort for calling Jan. 6 defendants 'hostages'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Rep. Elise Stefanik faces censure effort for calling Jan. 6 defendants 'hostages'
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman, of New York, introduced a resolution Wednesday to censure Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, also of New York, for calling Jan. 6 defendants "hostages."
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- After a contentious exchange in the courtroom on Wednesday, a federal judge denied former President Donald Trump's request for his recusal from a defamation case brought by author E. Jean Carroll.
N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Five victims identified in deadly I-81 accident in northeastern Pennsylvania
Pending court's decision, Maine judge declines ruling on Trump ballot case
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Pending court's decision, Maine judge declines ruling on Trump ballot case
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A judge in Maine declined to rule Wednesday, on the secretary of state's decision to remove former President Donald Trump from Maine's primary ballot, pending a decision on a similar case before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
American man bites flight attendant on All Nippon Airways flight
American man bites flight attendant on All Nippon Airways flight
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
Princess Kate to be hospitalized for up to two weeks after abdominal surgery
Princess Kate to be hospitalized for up to two weeks after abdominal surgery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement