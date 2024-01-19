Alec Baldwin again indicted on involuntary manslaughter charge

Alec Baldwin again faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" in 2021. Baldwin has maintained he was not responsible for Hutchins' death and was told prior to handling the gun that killed her that it was not loaded. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A grand jury in New Mexico on Friday revived a criminal case against Alec Baldwin over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" in 2021. The latest indictment against Baldwin comes a full year after his first involuntary manslaughter charge. That charge was dropped in April after the local district attorney's initial case fell apart. Advertisement

The jury made the decision to indict Baldwin again after hearing evidence from special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis.

Baldwin was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. He faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted. A court date has not yet been set.

"We look forward to our day in court," said Baldwin's attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, of trial lawyer group Quinn Emanuel.

Baldwin, who was both the star and producer of the western, has maintained he was not responsible for the death of Hutchins.

While filming on set in 2021, Baldwin drew a revolver and pointed it toward the camera. The weapon discharged, and an actual bullet struck and killed Hutchins before hitting the movie's director, Joel Souza.

Advertisement

Investigators found five other live rounds on the set but could not determine how they got there.

Baldwin's lawyers argued he could not have been responsible for Hutchins' death, as actors are expected to rely on professionals to ensure the safe handling of weapons on set.

"Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," Baldwin said it a 2021 interview. "I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me."

Baldwin also told media he did not pull the trigger when the gun discharged, and assistant director Dave Halls told him the weapon did not have live ammunition prior to his handling of it.

Halls last year pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of negligent conduct use of a deadly weapon and was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation.

The film's armorer, Hanna Gutierrez-Reed, was charged last year with involuntary manslaughter. She is scheduled to be in court Feb. 21. She has pleaded not guilty.