Aug. 23, 2023 / 3:46 PM

Alec Baldwin loses bid to dismiss 'Rust' crew's civil lawsuit

By Doug Cunningham
Alec Baldwin Wednesday lost a bid to dismiss a civil negligence suit alleging reckless conduct in the shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Alec Baldwin Wednesday lost a bid to dismiss a civil negligence suit alleging reckless conduct in the shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Actor Alec Baldwin on Wednesday lost a bid to halt a civil lawsuit against him alleging negligent and reckless conduct in the shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Judge Bryan Biedscheid denied Baldwin's motion to dismiss the suit brought by Rust crew members Ross Addiego, Doran Curtin and Reese Price. They're suing Baldwin, as well El Dorado Pictures and Rust Movie Productions.

Baldwin faces a potential refiling of criminal charges in Hutchins' death.

Baldwin has denied pulling the trigger on the revolver and so far he has not been criminally charged in the death.

But an independent forensics report released Aug. 11 said the trigger had to have been pulled for the gun to fire, raising the possibility Baldwin still could face potential criminal charges.

Hutchins was killed in October 2021 when a firearm used in the film discharged as Baldwin pointed it at her on set during filming.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the 26-year-old armorer on the film, pleaded not guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter Aug. 11.

Criminal charges against Baldwin were dropped in April.

The Rust crew contractors' lawsuit alleges that as the film's producer Baldwin compromised safety by cutting corners and also did not attend safety-related training before Hutchins was fatally wounded.

He reached a lawsuit settlement with Hutchins' family in June, but terms were not disclosed.

Baldwin sued some Rust crew members in November 2022 alleging negligence. His suit named the film's first assistant director, armorer, ammunitions supplier and prop master as defendants.

