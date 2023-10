1 of 2 | Prosecutors said Wednesday they would seek new criminal charges against Alec Baldwin in the 2021 'Rust' film set shooting. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to bring new criminal charges against Alec Baldwin after the on-set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Rust two years ago. Special prosecutors Kari Morrisey and Jason Lewis on Tuesday cited that "additional facts" discovered during a new investigation into the incident led them to present a new case to a grand jury.

"After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza," the attorneys said.

"We believe the appropriate course of action is to permit a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from here whether Mr. Baldwin should be held over for criminal trial."

Luke Nikas, Baldwin's attorney, said the actor is determined to fight the charges.

"It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution," Nikas said. "We will answer any charges in court."

Baldwin had been charged with involuntary manslaughter in January but the charges were dropped in April before a preliminary hearing.

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 revolver on the Rust set while preparing for a scene at a Western ranch near Santa Fe, N.M. with Hutchins and director Joel Souza, when the weapon went off. Souza was also injured in the shooting.

In June, a New Mexico district court agreed to a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit in connection with the shooting.