Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 5, 2024 / 8:04 PM

Third batch of Epstein documents reveals unsettling details

By Ehren Wynder
More documents related to late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein were released released Friday, including a handwritten note linked to disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein. Photo courtesy of New York State Division of Criminal Justice/EPA-EFE
More documents related to late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein were released released Friday, including a handwritten note linked to disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein. Photo courtesy of New York State Division of Criminal Justice/EPA-EFE

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A third round of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein was made public Friday.

The unsealed documents are from a now settled 2015 civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed Epstein sexually abused her when she was a minor. The lawsuit also named Epstein's girlfriend and longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Advertisement

Among the documents released Friday was a list of witnesses Maxwell's attorneys said might have information that could dispute some of Giuffre's accusations.

The latest release also includes excerpts from witness depositions; a list of phone numbers of vendors and service people; several communications between attorneys; and about 50 pages of handwritten phone messages from Epstein's message book.

Related

Some of the newly released documents were unsettling. In an excerpt rom a deposition of accuser Nadia Marcinkova, an attorney asked her, "Were you with Jeffrey Epstein on his birthday when one of his friends sent to him ... three 12-year-olds for the purposes of Jeffrey Epstein sexually abusing them?"

Advertisement

Marcinkova invoked the Fifth Amendment to that question and throughout her deposition.

Giuffre also claimed 12-year-olds were sent to Epstein in her court depositions.

Portions of a transcript of Maxwell's videotaped deposition were also included. In the 2016 deposition, Maxwell's attorney urged her not to answer questions regarding sexual activities that involved herself or Epstein. The opposing attorney repeatedly sparred with Maxwell's attorney over whether she could answer questions related to Epstein using underaged girls for massages.

Giuffre's attorneys then filed motions to compel Maxwell to answer deposition questions related to adult sexual activities. The motion was granted.

Magician David Copperfield was listed among the high-profile men identified as a friend to Epstein. His name appeared in a 2016 deposition by a woman who massaged Epstein for years in the early 2000s. She said she met the illusionist at a dinner at Epstein's Palm Beach residence and testified she observed the two were friends.

In a testimony of one of Epstein's former employees, Sarah Kellen, a lawyer for the plaintiffs asked about Epstein's relationship with Copperfield, whether they recruit girls for each other and if Copperfield gave Epstein tickets to his shows in exchange for young women. Kellen asserted her Fifth Amendment right and refused to answer the question.

Advertisement

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein's name also appeared in a handwritten note as part of Friday's release. The note, dated to 2005, appeared to be a telephone message left for Epstein that Weinstein attempted to call him. It was included among nearly 200 written phone messages.

None of the documents implied any wrongdoing by Weinstein in connection to Epstein. The former movie mogul remains in prison after being convicted of sex crimes in New York and California linked to allegations that he used his influence to take advantage of women and silence their accusations.

Friday's reveal follows the unsealing of hundreds of court documents on Wednesday that associated Epstein with Britain's Prince Andrew, who settled a sexual abuse lawsuit two years ago, and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, who were not accused of any wrongdoing in the filings.

Epstein died in 2019 in a Manhattan federal prison as he awaited trial on trafficking charges. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking and grooming underage girls.

Advertisement

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled in December that the documents could be unsealed in response to media's legal efforts to publicly release the documents.

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court to decide whether Trump is eligible to run in Colorado
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court to decide whether Trump is eligible to run in Colorado
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court plans to hear a challenge to former President Donald Trump's ban from the Colorado primary ballot.
State Department offers reward for information on Hamas finance network
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
State Department offers reward for information on Hamas finance network
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. government is offering a reward of up to $10 million to anyone who has information on key Hamas financiers.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issues executive order barring gender care for minors
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issues executive order barring gender care for minors
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an executive order Friday barring gender surgery for minors in the state.
Rep. Steve Scalise to be absent a few weeks for cancer treatment
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rep. Steve Scalise to be absent a few weeks for cancer treatment
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the No. 2 ranking House Republican, is undergoing a stem cell-transplant as he battles cancer, his office said Friday.
Biden targets Trump, Jan. 6 rioters in first campaign speech of 2024
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden targets Trump, Jan. 6 rioters in first campaign speech of 2024
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A massive winter storm approaching the U.S. Northeast forced President Joe Biden to reschedule a Saturday speech in Philadelphia that cast former President Donald Trump as a threat to democracy.
Florida venue cancels Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene's Jan. 6 event
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida venue cancels Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene's Jan. 6 event
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida venue canceled an event featuring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to commemorate the deadly Jan. 6 pro-Trump attack on the U.S. Capitol.
New York AG asks judge to fine Trump $370M in civil fraud case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New York AG asks judge to fine Trump $370M in civil fraud case
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- New York's attorney general called for a judge to fine former President Donald Trump $370 million and permanently ban him from doing real estate business in the state.
NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre resigns amid trial over misuse of funds
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre resigns amid trial over misuse of funds
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Embattled NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre announced his resignation Friday as a trial gets underway in New York accusing him and other executives of using funds from the gun right's organization as a "personal piggy bank."
Huge New Jersey fire rages at site of historic Singer Sewing Machine factory
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Huge New Jersey fire rages at site of historic Singer Sewing Machine factory
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A huge four-alarm fire Friday engulfed the Elizabeth, N.J., industrial complex that once housed the historic Singer Sewing Machine factory. A city official said it could burn for hours if not days.
FDA approves plan for Florida to import lower-cost Canadian drugs
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FDA approves plan for Florida to import lower-cost Canadian drugs
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a plan to allow Florida to import more affordable prescription drugs from Canada.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. kills terrorist leader in Baghdad airstrike, angering Iraq
U.S. kills terrorist leader in Baghdad airstrike, angering Iraq
Proud Boy who fled police after being convicted for Jan. 6 receives 10 years
Proud Boy who fled police after being convicted for Jan. 6 receives 10 years
Voters in Massachusetts, Illinois petition to remove Trump from primary ballots
Voters in Massachusetts, Illinois petition to remove Trump from primary ballots
'Boss Lady' pleads guilty in massive human trafficking scheme
'Boss Lady' pleads guilty in massive human trafficking scheme
Second round of documents released in Epstein case
Second round of documents released in Epstein case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement