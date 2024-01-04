Second round of documents released in Epstein case

United States Attorney Jeff Berman speaks at a press conference while billionaire Jeffrey Epstein awaits a bail hearing at Manhattan Federal Court after being arrested Saturday on sex-trafficking charges on Monday, July 8, 2019, in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A second round of documents related to the once high-flying financier Jeffery Epstein's patterns of serial sexual abuse has been released. Nineteen new documents totaling more than 300 pages were added Thursday to the 900 pages unsealed about 24 hours earlier. Advertisement

The new documents do not appear to contain much additional information about Epstein's abuse or trafficking of teen girls and women, though they do include sensitive information about Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's medical records and part of a deposition provided by a medical provider and an exchange between Giuffre and journalist Sharon Churcher, who had been working on a story and potential book deal about Epstein.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 for sex trafficking and found dead in his jail cell on Aug. 10 of that year. Officials reported that Epstein had hanged himself.

Previous documents have named high-profile people such as Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson, David Copperfield and former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, among those who associated with Epstein. Many of the men named are not accused of any misconduct.

Clinton has been listed as having traveled with Epstein and protege Ghislaine Maxwell and it has been alleged that Clinton "may have information" on the pair's "sexual trafficking conduct," according to a report about the documents in Axios.

Clinton has maintained his innocence and denied any wrongdoing, and his associates have said they did not object to the unsealing of the documents.

Many of the details in the documents were already public, but they shed new light on Epstein's wealth, power and reach.

The documents that have been released so far contain the names of celebrities, politicians, actors and others who socialized or worked with Epstein before he was publicly accused of targeting underage girls for sex.

Being identified in the documents does not automatically mean that any of the people named are guilty of wrongdoing.

The release of the second set of Epstein documents comes one day after a federal judge unsealed an initial batch of documents as part of a civil suit against Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison on sex trafficking charges and as Epstein's accomplice, helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.