Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 25, 2023 / 7:36 PM

Senators investigate billionaire Leon Black, $158 million paid to Jeffrey Epstein

By Sheri Walsh
1/3
On Tuesday, Senate Finance committee chairman Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., revealed that the Senate Finance Committee is investigating $158 million paid to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by billionaire and Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black for tax and estate-planning advice. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
On Tuesday, Senate Finance committee chairman Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., revealed that the Senate Finance Committee is investigating $158 million paid to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by billionaire and Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black for tax and estate-planning advice. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- The Senate Finance Committee is investigating $158 million paid to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by billionaire and Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black for tax and estate-planning advice.

Finance committee chairman Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., revealed the investigation Tuesday, calling it an inquiry into how "ultra-high net worth persons avoid or evade paying federal taxes, including gift and estate taxes."

Advertisement

Wyden said the investigation uncovered serious tax issues, allowing Black -- who is a private equity investor -- to avoid more than $1 billion in future gift and estate taxes. The investigation alleges Black paid the late disgraced financier a total of $158 million in several installments between 2012 and 2017.

"Despite not being a certified public accountant or licensed tax attorney, Epstein was paid amounts that far exceeded what you paid other professional advisors, including some of the most high-priced legal counsel in the nation," Wyden wrote.

RELATED Inspector general report finds culture of negligence at prison where Jeffrey Epstein died

Epstein, a billionaire financier, died by suicide in August 2019 while in federal prison in New York, where he was being held on sex trafficking charges.

Wyden's letter to Black on Monday requests further clarification on a number of tax issues.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately, the inadequate responses you have provided the committee only raise more questions than answers, and fail to address a number of tax issues my staff has uncovered over the course of this investigation," Wyden wrote in a letter to Black.

RELATED JPMorgan Chase announces settlement with alleged Epstein victim

"These investigations include the avoidance of billions of dollars in income, gift and estate taxes through the use of tax shelters such as Private Placement Life Insurance; the possible circumvention of laws related to gift taxes and deductions involving the complementary use of private aircraft/superyachts by public officials; and the use of Swiss banks by wealthy taxpayers to expatriate from the United States and evade gift taxes while concealing offshore accounts from the Internal Revenue Service," Wyden wrote.

Specifically, Wyden is seeking documents to show how Epstein's payments were calculated, along with his role in helping Black to "avoid federal gift and estate taxes on as much as $2 billion in wealth transferred to your children."

A spokesperson for Black said Tuesday the billionaire has answered more than a dozen of the committee's questions and provided more than 150 pages of his personal tax and estate documents. Black "has cooperated extensively with the committee, providing detailed information about the matters under review," his spokesperson said.

Advertisement

"The transactions referenced in the committee's letter were lawful in all respects, were conceived of, vetted and implemented by reputable law firms and tax and other advisors, and Mr. Black has fully paid all taxes owed to the government."

Read More

Deutsche Bank agrees to pay $75 million to Jeffrey Epstein victims

Latest Headlines

Federal judge blocks Biden policy to stem flow of migrants at southern border
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Federal judge blocks Biden policy to stem flow of migrants at southern border
July 25 (UPI) -- A policy that turns back illegal immigrants who do not first apply for asylum from their home country has been blocked by a federal judge in what has been considered a blow to the administration of President Joe Biden.
New federal rule aims to push private insurers to expand mental health care
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
New federal rule aims to push private insurers to expand mental health care
July 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has proposed new federal rules that would force private health insurers to increase coverage for mental health services for millions of Americans who lack care.
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
July 25 (UPI) -- A House Democrat has introduced a resolution to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for dozens of grievances, including displaying graphic images of Hunter Biden during a congressional hearing last week.
In designating memorials, Biden says Emmett Till still inspires 'fight for justice'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
In designating memorials, Biden says Emmett Till still inspires 'fight for justice'
July 25 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden signed a proclamation designating three national memorials for Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till Mobley, Tuesday.
UPS, Teamsters reach tentative agreement on new contract
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
UPS, Teamsters reach tentative agreement on new contract
July 25 (UPI) -- UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said on Wednesday that they have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement just days before their current contract was to expire.
Cities, states focus infrastructure funds on water, road, Internet upgrades
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Cities, states focus infrastructure funds on water, road, Internet upgrades
CLIVE, Iowa, July 25 (UPI) -- Municipal leaders across the U.S. are prioritizing projects to improve roads, repair bridges, remove lead water lines and deliver high-speed Internet to underserved communities with bipartisan infrastructure funds.
Ron DeSantis uninjured after car crash in Tennessee
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ron DeSantis uninjured after car crash in Tennessee
July 25 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was uninjured after a minor car crash while traveling to a fundraising event in Chattanooga, Tenn., authorities and his campaign team said.
Ex-pastor arrested for murder of girl nearly 50 years ago
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ex-pastor arrested for murder of girl nearly 50 years ago
July 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested an 83-year-old former pastor last week for the murder of an 8-year-old girl who was killed nearly 50 years ago.
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
July 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida are asking for the public's help in its investigation of human remains found last week in three separate suitcases.
Arkansas man sentenced for beating police officer with flagpole on Jan. 6
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Arkansas man sentenced for beating police officer with flagpole on Jan. 6
July 24 (UPI) -- A U.S. federal judge on Monday sentenced an Arkansas man to more than four years behind bars for beating a prone police officer with a flagpole during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol building.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
Through attorney, Alabama woman Carlee Russell admits kidnapping was hoax
Through attorney, Alabama woman Carlee Russell admits kidnapping was hoax
Ex-pastor arrested for murder of girl nearly 50 years ago
Ex-pastor arrested for murder of girl nearly 50 years ago
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement