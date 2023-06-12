Advertisement
U.S. News
June 12, 2023 / 9:51 AM

JPMorgan Chase announces settlement with alleged Epstein victim

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
JPMorgan Chase on Monday announced a settlement with an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
JPMorgan Chase on Monday announced a settlement with an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- JPMorgan Chase said it reached a settlement on Monday with one of Jefferey Epstein's sexual victims who sued the bank in federal court charging the institution aided the late financier in his alleged crimes.

The terms of the settlement in the case, brought by an unnamed woman who alleged the bank, which took on Epstein as a client from 1998 to 2013 knowingly benefitted from the late billionaire's sex trafficking operation.

Advertisement

"The parties in Jane Doe 1 vs. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. have informed the court that they have reached an agreement in principle settle the putative class action lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes, which is subject to court approval," JPMorgan Chase said.

"The parties believe this settlement is in the best interests of all parties, especially the survivors who were the victims of Epstein's terrible abuse."

RELATED Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low-security prison in Florida

The settlement agreement comes after JPMorgan's CEO Jamie Dimon took part in a daylong deposition in which he said he barely knew Epstein before his July 2019 arrest on federal sex trafficking charges.

The court is still determining if the case should have class-action status, which would open the door for other alleged Epstein victims to join.

Advertisement

Numerous other lawsuits involving JPMorgan's connection with Epstein, who died of suicide in federal prison in 2019 after being brought up on new charges of sex trafficking of underage girls, are ongoing.

RELATED Prince Andrew completes payment in Virginia Giuffre sexual assault case

Last month, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff ruled that former JPMorgan Chase executive Jes Staley could still be held liable in a sex trafficking complaint revolving around Epstein. Staley had hoped to dismiss the case against him.

Last month, Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $ 75 million to Epstein's alleged victims to settle a federal lawsuit alleging the bank enabled and benefitted from the billionaire's trafficking of underage girls. Epstein was with the bank from 2013-2018 after his relationship with JPMorgan was severed.

RELATED Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, avoids trial in NYC

Latest Headlines

U.S. gasoline prices stable but primed for some volatility
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
U.S. gasoline prices stable but primed for some volatility
June 12 (UPI) -- Gasoline prices in the U.S. economy have been relatively stable, though some volatility is expected given some competing trends, data show.
Rising anti-LGBTQ legislation prompts warnings, challenges from rights groups
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rising anti-LGBTQ legislation prompts warnings, challenges from rights groups
June 12 (UPI) -- A rising number of anti-LGBTQ rights laws are being passed and proposed in statehouses across the United States impacting millions of people.
3 killed, 3 injured in Annapolis shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
3 killed, 3 injured in Annapolis shooting
June 12 (UPI) -- Six people were shot, including three fatally, Sunday night during what authorities have described as an "interpersonal dispute" at a residence in a middle-class Annapolis neighborhood.
13 injured in shooting, stabbing or struck by car at Syracuse gathering
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
13 injured in shooting, stabbing or struck by car at Syracuse gathering
June 11 (UPI) -- At least four people were shot, while three more were hit by cars and six were stabbed during a mass gathering that was attended by hundreds of people in Syracuse, N.Y. early Sunday morning.
Trump rips 'lazy' Bill Barr after former AG commented on indictment
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump rips 'lazy' Bill Barr after former AG commented on indictment
June 11 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump called Bill Barr a "lazy" and "disgruntled former employee" after the former attorney general commented on the indictment of his former boss.
Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after truck fire
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after truck fire
June 11 (UPI) -- A portion of the major highway I-95 collapsed in Philadelphia on Sunday after a truck caught on fire, officials said.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorses Ron DeSantis
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorses Ron DeSantis
June 11 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president at an event held Saturday as Republican rival Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia and North Carolina.
Gunman opens fire on crowded parking lot in Houston, injuring 6
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Gunman opens fire on crowded parking lot in Houston, injuring 6
June 11 (UPI) -- At least one gunman opened fire on a crowded parking lot in Houston in the early hours of Sunday morning, leaving at least six people injured, police said.
Bidens tells transgender children 'you are loved' in Pride Month celebration at White House
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bidens tells transgender children 'you are loved' in Pride Month celebration at White House
June 10 (UPI) -- As former President Donald Trump prepared to deliver speeches in which he voiced support for anti-"woke" policies targeting the transgender community, President Joe Biden welcomed transgender people at the White House.
Hundreds march in Boston's first Pride parade since 2019
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hundreds march in Boston's first Pride parade since 2019
June 10 (UPI) -- Hundreds of participants turned out Saturday for the first Pride Month parade held in Boston since 2019.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wagner Group boss hits back at Russian military poised to take control of mercenary group
Wagner Group boss hits back at Russian military poised to take control of mercenary group
6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Japanese island Hokkaido
6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Japanese island Hokkaido
Trump rips 'lazy' Bill Barr after former AG commented on indictment
Trump rips 'lazy' Bill Barr after former AG commented on indictment
U.S. musician arrested in Russia on drug charges
U.S. musician arrested in Russia on drug charges
Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after truck fire
Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after truck fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement