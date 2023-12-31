Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 31, 2023 / 8:31 PM

Navy helicopters sink three Houthi rebel boats in self defense

By Mark Moran
The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford in the newest and largest U.S. aircraft carrier, It has been deployed in the Middle East to quell tensions as a result of the war between Hamas and Israel. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy
1 of 4 | The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford in the newest and largest U.S. aircraft carrier, It has been deployed in the Middle East to quell tensions as a result of the war between Hamas and Israel. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. Navy helicopters sank three small boats carrying Houthi militants in the Red Sea, killing the crews, after U.S. warships responded to a distress call from a merchant vessel, military officials said Sunday.

Helicopters from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the destroyer USS Gravely fired in self-defense after being shot at by Houthi militants aboard three small boats that were attacking a commercial vessel, U.S. Central Command reported.

Advertisement

All the militants aboard the three boats were killed, and a fourth boat fled, Central Command said.

It's the latest in a series of Iranian-backed militant attacks on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea, where American and allied ships have been sent to try to maintain order as the war between Gaza and Hamas is about to enter its third month.

Related

The U.S. ships have downed drones, missiles and other munitions being fired toward Israel or responding to direct attacks on the ships themselves, but CENTCOM has pointed out that the U.S. has only retaliated in a small fraction of the incidents. The Houthi rebel attacks have largely been targeted at disrupting commercial traffic in the Red Sea.

Advertisement

Despite ongoing attacks, however, officials have announced the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group will leave the eastern Mediterranean Sea in the "coming days," ABC reported. The Ford, the Navy's newest and largest aircraft carrier, is one of the vessels that was dispatched to the conflict zone just after the start of the Israel-Hamas war in the first week of October to try to maintain order.

It was approaching the end of its initial operational, pre-war deployment in the region when it was dispatched to the eastern Mediterranean the day after Hamas launched a surprise terrorist attack on Israel Oct. 7.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin initially sent the carrier as part of a fleet of half a dozen vessels that were to keep the terrorist group Hezbollah from broadening the conflict.

"As part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas' attack on Israel," Austin said at the time of the initial deployment.

Austin extended the carrier's deployment again in December to maintain its role in deterring the conflict as regional tensions persisted.

Advertisement

CENTCOM told ABC News the Ford and other surface vessels will return to Norfolk, Virginia, the carrier's home port as originally scheduled to prepare for future deployments.

Despite the fleet's departure, the U.S. will still have a strong presence in the Mediterranean and Middle East that will include the deployment of additional cruisers and destroyers.

Latest Headlines

Suburban Detroit explosion kills 4 people
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Suburban Detroit explosion kills 4 people
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Four people are dead and two others are injured following the explosion of a home in suburban Detroit Saturday, Michigan police said.
Three dead in separate Bronx, N.Y., fires as 2023 draws to close
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Three dead in separate Bronx, N.Y., fires as 2023 draws to close
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Three people are dead in the wake of three fires in the Bronx, N.Y., the Fire Department of New York reported.
Man suspected of murder in Maine arrested in Arkansas after police shootout
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man suspected of murder in Maine arrested in Arkansas after police shootout
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A 20-year-old man suspected in the killing of a female co-worker in Maine was arrested more than 1,600 miles away following a brief chase and shootout with Arkansas police.
Man dies of shark attack injuries in Hawaii
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man dies of shark attack injuries in Hawaii
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A 39-year-old man is dead following injuries he received from a shark "encounter" while in the water off the beach at Maui's Paia Bay in Hawaii, authorities reported.
Boy, 14, arrested after parents found dead in vicious attack at Calif. home
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Boy, 14, arrested after parents found dead in vicious attack at Calif. home
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old boy in Fresno, Calif., was arrested after his parents were found dead last week in a vicious attack that also left his 11-year-old sister critically wounded.
Bronxville, N.Y., police sergeant kills wife, children in suspected murder-suicide
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Bronxville, N.Y., police sergeant kills wife, children in suspected murder-suicide
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department in New York is believed to have killed his wife and two sons before shooting himself dead in a suspected murder-suicide, police said.
Prosecutor Jack Smith urges appeals court to throw out Trump immunity claim
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Prosecutor Jack Smith urges appeals court to throw out Trump immunity claim
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Special counsel Jack Smith on Saturday asked an appeals court to reject former President Donald Trump's claim of immunity in his federal election interference case.
Undercover Oakland, Calif., officer shot, killed during burglary investigation
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Undercover Oakland, Calif., officer shot, killed during burglary investigation
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An undercover Oakland, Calif., police officer is dead after being shot while while responding to a break-in at a business in the city's waterfront entertainment district, authorities say.
Massachusetts deputy fire chief killed after shooting police officer
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Massachusetts deputy fire chief killed after shooting police officer
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A former deputy fire chief in southern Massachusetts is dead after being shot and killed by police, local officials have confirmed.
Police identify 3 members of Mass. family found dead inside sprawling mansion
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Police identify 3 members of Mass. family found dead inside sprawling mansion
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities have identified three members of a Massachusetts family who were found shot to death this week inside a palatial, 27-room mansion in a wealthy section of suburban Boston.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bronxville, N.Y., police sergeant kills wife, children in suspected murder-suicide
Bronxville, N.Y., police sergeant kills wife, children in suspected murder-suicide
Boy, 14, arrested after parents found dead in vicious attack at Calif. home
Boy, 14, arrested after parents found dead in vicious attack at Calif. home
Palestine condemns 'fascist' Israeli beating of West Bank worker
Palestine condemns 'fascist' Israeli beating of West Bank worker
Man suspected of murder in Maine arrested in Arkansas after police shootout
Man suspected of murder in Maine arrested in Arkansas after police shootout
Man dies of shark attack injuries in Hawaii
Man dies of shark attack injuries in Hawaii
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement