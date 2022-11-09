U.S. Navy unveils its most advanced aircraft carrier in exercise with NATO allies

1/5

The Silent Wolverine exercise with seven NATO allies is underway on the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy showcased the USS Gerald R. Ford, its newest aircraft carrier, during an exercise called the Silent Wolverine this week. Six NATO allies join the United States for the exercise in the eastern Atlantic Ocean: Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Spain. Silent Wolverine is an opportunity for the allies to test the capabilities of their aircraft carriers in sea-bound warfare situations. Exercises will continue until Nov. 14. Advertisement

The USS Gerald R. Ford is considered the top of its class in the world of aircraft carriers. Ford-class ships usher in a new generation for the naval fleet as a successor to the Nimitz-class ship which has been the ship of choice since 1975. The Ford class is the first new class of ship adopted by the Navy in more than 40 years.

"The challenges of tomorrow are upon us -- in the here and now. Silent Wolverine demonstrates our commitment to deepening interoperability with our allies and partners, while testing the advanced, cutting-edge warfighting capabilities of the Ford-class aircraft carrier in a highly relevant operational environment," said Adm. Stuart B. Munsch, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, and Allied Joint Force Command Naples.

The carrier craft brings with it 23 new advancements which improve its propulsion, power, handling and launch systems over its predecessors. It is capable of launching more aircrafts while requiring a smaller crew, according to a press release from the Navy.

The Silent Wolverine exercise was not only a showing of what the U.S. Navy is capable of, with its new class of carrier ship. It also serves as a potential deterrent by displaying the combined efforts of the ally nations, Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

"Silent Wolverine demonstrates the U.S. commitment to supporting regional stability and security through seamless interchangeability amongst participating NATO allies," Gen. Ryder said.