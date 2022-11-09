Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 9, 2022 / 8:51 PM

U.S. Navy unveils its most advanced aircraft carrier in exercise with NATO allies

By Joe Fisher
1/5
The Silent Wolverine exercise with seven NATO allies is underway on the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy
The Silent Wolverine exercise with seven NATO allies is underway on the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy showcased the USS Gerald R. Ford, its newest aircraft carrier, during an exercise called the Silent Wolverine this week.

Six NATO allies join the United States for the exercise in the eastern Atlantic Ocean: Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Spain. Silent Wolverine is an opportunity for the allies to test the capabilities of their aircraft carriers in sea-bound warfare situations. Exercises will continue until Nov. 14.

Advertisement

The USS Gerald R. Ford is considered the top of its class in the world of aircraft carriers. Ford-class ships usher in a new generation for the naval fleet as a successor to the Nimitz-class ship which has been the ship of choice since 1975. The Ford class is the first new class of ship adopted by the Navy in more than 40 years.

"The challenges of tomorrow are upon us -- in the here and now. Silent Wolverine demonstrates our commitment to deepening interoperability with our allies and partners, while testing the advanced, cutting-edge warfighting capabilities of the Ford-class aircraft carrier in a highly relevant operational environment," said Adm. Stuart B. Munsch, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, and Allied Joint Force Command Naples.

Advertisement

The carrier craft brings with it 23 new advancements which improve its propulsion, power, handling and launch systems over its predecessors. It is capable of launching more aircrafts while requiring a smaller crew, according to a press release from the Navy.

The Silent Wolverine exercise was not only a showing of what the U.S. Navy is capable of, with its new class of carrier ship. It also serves as a potential deterrent by displaying the combined efforts of the ally nations, Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

"Silent Wolverine demonstrates the U.S. commitment to supporting regional stability and security through seamless interchangeability amongst participating NATO allies," Gen. Ryder said.

RELATED Russia orders troop withdrawal from Kherson, Ukraine

RELATED Ukraine says nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed over past day

Read More

Japan's naval exercise tightens bonds with allies, South Korea

Latest Headlines

Evacuations, shutdowns underway in Florida as Hurricane Nicole nears
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Evacuations, shutdowns underway in Florida as Hurricane Nicole nears
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The east coast of Florida is preparing for the impact of Hurricane Nicole when it reaches the state late Wednesday. Nicole strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane earlier as it moved over the northwestern Bahamas.
Hurricane Nicole gathers strength as it approaches Florida
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Hurricane Nicole gathers strength as it approaches Florida
Hurricane Nicole, which has been upgraded from a Tropical Storm, made landfall Wednesday in the northwestern Bahamas and is headed toward Florida's east coast.
Florida sheriff: Deputies' arrest of blind man 'unacceptable'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida sheriff: Deputies' arrest of blind man 'unacceptable'
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Two Florida deputies who mistook a legally blind man's service cane for a firearm have been suspended without pay for violating department policy after they arrested the man.
Biden acknowledges voters' frustrations, cheers lack of a 'red wave'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden acknowledges voters' frustrations, cheers lack of a 'red wave'
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spoke to reporters one day after the midterms, calling it a "good day for democracy." Biden acknowledged that while the "giant red wave didn't happen," voters still are "frustrated."
Elon Musk warns Twitter will do "lots of dumb things in coming months"
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Elon Musk warns Twitter will do "lots of dumb things in coming months"
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Elon Musk warned Twitter users on Wednesday that the social media platform "will do lots of dumb things in coming months."
Man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after planning to bomb Pittsburgh church
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after planning to bomb Pittsburgh church
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for attempting to provide support to the Islamic State of Iraq, the Department of Justice said Wednesday.
3 Americans dead from carbon monoxide poisoning at Mexico City Airbnb
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
3 Americans dead from carbon monoxide poisoning at Mexico City Airbnb
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Three Americans were found dead in an Airbnb in Mexico City as the result of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Judge orders Newt Gingrich to testify in Georgia election investigation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge orders Newt Gingrich to testify in Georgia election investigation
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich must testify in front of a special grand jury in Georgia before the end of the month, a judge in Virginia ruled Wednesday.
U.S. rail union extends cooling off period, continues talks to avoid strike
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. rail union extends cooling off period, continues talks to avoid strike
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The railroad union Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees-IBT announced Wednesday it is extending talks to Dec. 9 in an effort to avert a possibly catastrophic U.S. freight rail strike.
Wisconsin re-elects Sen. Ron Johnson; Georgia Senate race heads to runoff
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Wisconsin re-elects Sen. Ron Johnson; Georgia Senate race heads to runoff
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Republican Ron Johnson was re-elected to his Wisconsin Senate seat and a Georgia race was sent to a runoff as vote counting continued in Nevada and Arizona to determine which party would win control.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine says nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed over past day
Ukraine says nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed over past day
U.S. Senate control down to four races; Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
U.S. Senate control down to four races; Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
Florida sheriff: Deputies' arrest of blind man 'unacceptable'
Florida sheriff: Deputies' arrest of blind man 'unacceptable'
Russia orders troop withdrawal from Kherson, Ukraine
Russia orders troop withdrawal from Kherson, Ukraine
Control of House too close to call; Democrats try to thwart red wave
Control of House too close to call; Democrats try to thwart red wave
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement