Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 8, 2023 / 4:52 PM

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders warships to Middle East day after attacks on Israel

USS Gerald R. Ford, USS Normandy, USS Roosevelt and other vessels heading to Eastern Mediterranean

By A.L. Lee
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he received the go-ahead from President Joe Biden to begin moving a massive strike force to the Eastern Mediterranean in what he said was an effort to deter further bloodshed in Israel. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he received the go-ahead from President Joe Biden to begin moving a massive strike force to the Eastern Mediterranean in what he said was an effort to deter further bloodshed in Israel. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of several warships to the Middle East on Sunday as part of a new strategy to shore up the U.S. military presence in the region following the rise of conflict in Israel.

In a statement, Austin said the United States was sending an armada to the region a day after Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets at Israel in a surprise attack, killing 350 civilians and leading to retaliatory strikes from Israel that killed at least 313 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Thousands more have been injured or wounded.

Austin said he received the go-ahead from President Joe Biden to begin moving the massive strike force to the Eastern Mediterranean in what he said was an effort to deter further bloodshed in the region.

Read More

The fleet was being led by the USS Gerald R. Ford, and is being joined by the USS Normandy, a guided missile cruiser, and the guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and the USS Roosevelt.

Austin said the U.S. military would also "provide the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions," with "the first security assistance will begin moving today and arriving in the coming days."

"We have also taken steps to augment U.S. Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region," Lloyd wrote in the statement. "The U.S. maintains ready forces globally to further reinforce this deterrence posture if required."

The statement condemned the ongoing violence in the region and voiced Washington's unwavering support for Israel, while blasting the "abhorrent terrorist attack by Hamas," Austin wrote. Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by Israel.

"My thoughts continue to be with the people of Israel and the many families who have lost loved ones," he said, without commenting on the violence faced by Palestinian civilians.

Advertisement

The latest eruption in the Middle East comes after decades of enduring hostilities between Israel and Palestine, which is recognized as a sovereign nation by most countries worldwide and has observer status with the United Nations.

Tensions in the region have surged in recent months as the Israeli military conducted thousands of raids in the Palestinian territory, which led to numerous deadly reprisals against Jewish soldiers and settlers making homes on Palestinian lands.

In April, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated his support for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, which the United States has long been committed to in order to resolve the conflict.

Currently, however, political hardliners in Israel's ruling party oppose any concessions or perceived steps toward the full establishment of Palestinian statehood.

Last month, Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly where he put pressure on Netanyahu to maintain the possibility of the two-state peace plan, which envisions the creation of two separate and independent states, one for Israelis and one for Palestinians, living side by side in peace and security.

Many expect Israel and Palestine to adhere to borders established in 1968, just 20 years after the war that established Israel's independence from the British Palestinian Mandate.

Advertisement

However, a comprehensive peace agreement remains elusive, leaving the conflict to continue with no end in sight.

Latest Headlines

1 killed, at least 8 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania party
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
1 killed, at least 8 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania party
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- One person is dead and at least eight more have been injured in a shooting at a party in Indiana County, Pa., on Sunday.
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.55 billion, game's third-largest prize
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.55 billion, game's third-largest prize
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.55 billion ahead of Monday's drawing after nobody matched all six numbers on Saturday.
Months after wildfires, Hawaii reopens tourism to West Maui
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Months after wildfires, Hawaii reopens tourism to West Maui
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Hawaii on Sunday is lifting the guidance that discouraged tourists from traveling to the West Maui region affected by wildfires, inviting tourism back to the area.
Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A multimillion-dollar car collection seized from the Youtuber known as "Omi in a Hellcat" will be auctioned by the U.S. Marshals Service.
NYPD seeks four suspects in attack that broke 72-year-old's jaw
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYPD seeks four suspects in attack that broke 72-year-old's jaw
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Four suspects remained at large Sunday in an attack on a 72-year-old New York man who sustained a broken jaw and other injuries after he was mugged last month in what police are calling a potential hate crime.
Largest Hindu temple in North America to hold first Sunday service in New Jersey
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Largest Hindu temple in North America to hold first Sunday service in New Jersey
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The largest Hindu temple in North America will hold an inauguration ceremony Sunday to officially dedicate the new cultural landmark in New Jersey.
Man who escaped Texas prison recaptured as authorities increase reward for Va. escapee 'Lil Nas'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man who escaped Texas prison recaptured as authorities increase reward for Va. escapee 'Lil Nas'
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A man who escaped from a prison in Texas last week has been recaptured as authorities increased the reward for another prisoner who escaped from a facility in Virginia.
More than 115 bodies found stored 'improperly' at Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
More than 115 bodies found stored 'improperly' at Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Police found more than 115 bodies that were allegedly stored improperly at the Return to Nature Funeral Home, which offers environmentally friendly burials in Colorado, earlier this week.
NYPD tightens security at churches, synagogues after Hamas attacks in Israel
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NYPD tightens security at churches, synagogues after Hamas attacks in Israel
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The New York Police Department ramped up patrols in Jewish neighborhoods throughout the city's five boroughs to prevent any potential violence following Saturday's deadly attacks in Israel.
1.000 migratory birds dead after colliding with Chicago building
U.S. News // 1 day ago
1.000 migratory birds dead after colliding with Chicago building
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Close to 1,000 songbirds died this week after colliding with a single building in Chicago during the fall migration season, naturalists with the city's Field Museum have confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine's support of Israel amid tensions with Palestine raises concerns of West's 'hypocrisy'
Ukraine's support of Israel amid tensions with Palestine raises concerns of West's 'hypocrisy'
More than 115 bodies found stored 'improperly' at Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado
More than 115 bodies found stored 'improperly' at Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado
Palestinians praise Hamas for 'unprecedented' offensive as pro-Palestine protests held worldwide
Palestinians praise Hamas for 'unprecedented' offensive as pro-Palestine protests held worldwide
Israel kills 313 Palestinians in retaliation for Hamas offensive; Palestine blasts West's 'double standards'
Israel kills 313 Palestinians in retaliation for Hamas offensive; Palestine blasts West's 'double standards'
African nations divided on support for Israel, Palestine but call for peace
African nations divided on support for Israel, Palestine but call for peace
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement