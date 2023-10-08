Advertisement
World News
Oct. 8, 2023 / 10:05 AM

Israel kills 313 Palestinians in retaliation for Hamas offensive; Palestine blasts West's 'double standards'

By Adam Schrader
Palestine’s Red Crescent Society shared pictures of bloodied and injured Palestinian children being treated by medical workers on social media. Photo courtesy of Palestine’s Red Crescent Society/Facebook
Palestine’s Red Crescent Society shared pictures of bloodied and injured Palestinian children being treated by medical workers on social media. Photo courtesy of Palestine’s Red Crescent Society/Facebook

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Israel's military has killed 313 Palestinians in retaliation for Hamas' Saturday offensive against the country as Palestine blasted the West for "double standards" to the ongoing violence.

Palestine's Health Ministry said in a statement that 1,990 were also injured by Israeli forces retaliating for Saturday's attack.

Advertisement

Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by Israel, had launched a surprise missile strike against Israel leaving possibly thousands wounded as the country celebrated the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.

Earlier this year, Israel Defense Forces filed missile strikes on Gaza -- including one that killed 13 people including four children. Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem at least twice including during the Muslim holiday of Ramadan and Israelis have encroached on Palestine's lands in the West Bank with new settlements.

Read More

Palestine is recognized by most nations around the world as a sovereign nation and has observer status with the U.N. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this year also reaffirmed Washington's commitment to a two-state solution to the conflict.

Palestine's Red Crescent Society shared pictures of bloodied and injured Palestinian children being treated by medical workers on social media.

Advertisement

In a statement on Twitter, Palestine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Western reactions "ignore the number of Palestinian casualties and destruction."

"Within the framework of the hasty reactions of the international community to give Israel a free hand in abusing the Palestinian people and to go so far as to use all of its lethal weapons against the Palestinian people, specifically in the Gaza Strip, we witnessed the beginnings of retaliatory military operations that targeted residential communities," Palestine's Foreign Ministry said.

Palestine's Foreign Ministry said that children and women were also killed and injured and that a large numbers of fatalities were "defenseless civilians."

"Here the ministry wonders: Where are the international community's responses to this?" Palestine's Foreign Ministry said.

"The Ministry affirms that killing civilians under international cover is considered a war crime, and the international authorization for Netanyahu to commit massacres under the right of self-defense makes the international community a partner in these crimes."

Palestine urged the international community "to pay close attention to the collective punitive measures" imposed by Israel including Israel's "decision to cut off electricity, water, and basic goods with the aim of starvation, all of which is considered a war crime that is tolerated by the international community."

Advertisement

Palestine said that Israel's actions required "widespread condemnation by the international community" so as "not to fall into a trap of double standards and political double standards."

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces said the death toll of Israelis had risen to 350 since Saturday's attack, according to CNN.

According to The New York Times, some Israelis are flying home to fight against Palestinians as former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper compared the Hamas attack to 9/11 and Western media, including CNN, branded the attack "terrorism."

Latest Headlines

African nations divided on support for Israel, Palestine but call for peace
World News // 12 hours ago
African nations divided on support for Israel, Palestine but call for peace
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- African leaders were divided Saturday after war broke out between Israel and Palestine.
Ukraine's support of Israel amid tensions with Palestine raises concerns of West's 'hypocrisy'
World News // 14 hours ago
Ukraine's support of Israel amid tensions with Palestine raises concerns of West's 'hypocrisy'
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vocalized support for Israel over Palestine on Saturday, raising concerns of the West's "hypocrisy" in its response to the two conflicts.
Western leaders condemn violence, call for restraint after Hamas attack on Israel
World News // 21 hours ago
Western leaders condemn violence, call for restraint after Hamas attack on Israel
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Western leaders condemned attacks by Hamas militants in Israel Saturday that killed at least 70 civilians, while calling for immediate talks to defuse the conflict.
Human rights groups make varied responses to new violence in Israel
World News // 16 hours ago
Human rights groups make varied responses to new violence in Israel
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Human rights groups are making varied responses to new Palestine-Israel violence, ranging from full-on support of Israel to warnings for both sides to respect human life.
Israel 'at war' with Hamas after rocket attack; Security Council to meet Sunday
World News // 1 day ago
Israel 'at war' with Hamas after rocket attack; Security Council to meet Sunday
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Israeli Defense Forces declared the country at war and launched large-scale military operations against Hamas militants Saturday after dozens of rockets struck the country.
U.S. senators arrive in China to repair relations, strengthen economic ties
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S. senators arrive in China to repair relations, strengthen economic ties
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrived in China Saturday to hold diplomatic talks with Communist Party leaders in Shanghai while hoping for a sit-down with President Xi Jinping.
Hitmen behind assassination of Ecuadorian candidate killed in prison
World News // 19 hours ago
Hitmen behind assassination of Ecuadorian candidate killed in prison
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Six accused hitmen being held in prison for the August assassination of an Ecuadorian presidential candidate were found dead inside their cells, authorities have confirmed.
Bodies of 4 elderly climbers recovered from Japan's Mount Asahi
World News // 19 hours ago
Bodies of 4 elderly climbers recovered from Japan's Mount Asahi
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The bodies of four elderly Japanese climbers were recovered Saturday from Mount Asahi north of Tokyo after the group got stuck on a hiking trail in freezing conditions.
U.S. think tank: Railcar buildup could be N. Korea weapons shipments to Russia
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. think tank: Railcar buildup could be N. Korea weapons shipments to Russia
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Satellite imagery shows a dramatic increase in the amount of rail traffic from North Korea to Russia since the leaders of the two countries recently met, a U.S.-based think tank has reported.
Pair of magnitude 6.3 quakes, aftershocks jolt Afghanistan, killing at least 15
World News // 23 hours ago
Pair of magnitude 6.3 quakes, aftershocks jolt Afghanistan, killing at least 15
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A pair of 6.3 magnitude earthquakes and several strong aftershocks jolted western Afghanistan on Saturday, resulting in at least 15 deaths and 40 injuries, emergency officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine's support of Israel amid tensions with Palestine raises concerns of West's 'hypocrisy'
Ukraine's support of Israel amid tensions with Palestine raises concerns of West's 'hypocrisy'
More than 115 bodies found stored 'improperly' at Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado
More than 115 bodies found stored 'improperly' at Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado
Vermont hiking homicide victim identified as retired professor
Vermont hiking homicide victim identified as retired professor
Israel 'at war' with Hamas after rocket attack; Security Council to meet Sunday
Israel 'at war' with Hamas after rocket attack; Security Council to meet Sunday
1.000 migratory birds dead after colliding with Chicago building
1.000 migratory birds dead after colliding with Chicago building
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement