In Israel, U.S. Defense Secretary Austin says he's 'prepared to deploy additional assets'

1 of 3 | Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks during a joint press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Friday. Photo courtesy of Department of Defense

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin reaffirmed the United States' support for Israel in a joint press conference Friday following discussions with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and other prominent Tel Aviv leaders. Austin said that the United States stands firmly behind the people of Israel and remains dedicated to providing that nation with the necessary means to safeguard its defense. Advertisement

"The world has just witnessed a great evil; the deadliest attack on civilians in the history of the State of Israel, and the bloodiest day in Jewish history since the end of the Holocaust," Austin said in the press conference.

"So make no mistake: The United States will make sure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself."

Drawing parallels between Hamas and ISIS, Austin said that both groups were "bloodthirsty, fanatical and hateful," and shared a common brutality and intolerance.

The remarks follow more than a week of ongoing warfare following a surprise land, air and sea attack by Hamas that killed hundreds of Israelis and was marked by mass kidnappings, including women and children.

The National Security Council confirmed 27 Americans also have been killed since the violence began.

Austin said The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, led by the world's largest aircraft carrier, has since been deployed to the region, and fighter squadrons in the Middle East have been bolstered to enhance regional security.

"The U.S. Department of Defense stands fully prepared to deploy additional assets as needed, demonstrating the nation's readiness to address the situation," said Austin.

"... The United States has Israel's back. That is not negotiable. And it never will be."

