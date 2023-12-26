Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead

Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, was reported missing Friday after she failed to show up to a scheduled medical appointment. Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Public Safety

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A missing pregnant teenager and her boyfriend are believed to have been found dead, according to police in Texas, who said Tuesday evening that it may be a homicide. San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus told reporters in a brief press conference that authorities have found two bodies in a car that they believe belong to the pregnant Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra. McManus said investigators are treating it as a homicide, but that could change amid their investigation. Advertisement

"What we're looking at right now is a very, very perplexing crime scene and detectives right now are looking at this as a possible murder but we don't know for sure," he said without explaining the complications.

"Because of the complexity, complex crime scene, we can't say for sure what we have."

He said the bodies were found in the 2013 gray Kia Optima that a Texas Department of Public Safety missing person alert issued on Monday stated she was associated with.

Soto was last seen Friday at 2 p.m. in Leon Valley, Texas, an enclave to the northwest of San Antonio.

A press release from the Leon Valley Police Department states that she had passed her due date and was reported missing after she failed to show up to "an essential medical appointment."

McManus said Soto's family was alerted to the presence of the car, and it was they who phoned it in.

The bodies appeared to have been in the car for three to four days, he said.

The medical examiner will be required to examine the bodies before they can be identified, he said, but "we do believe that the two individuals are the female who was missing and her boyfriend."

Asked if a weapon was found in the vehicle, McManus said they have yet moved the bodies to examine what may be present in the crime scene.