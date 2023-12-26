Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 26, 2023 / 10:37 PM

Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead

By Darryl Coote
Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, was reported missing Friday after she failed to show up to a scheduled medical appointment. Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Public Safety
Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, was reported missing Friday after she failed to show up to a scheduled medical appointment. Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Public Safety

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A missing pregnant teenager and her boyfriend are believed to have been found dead, according to police in Texas, who said Tuesday evening that it may be a homicide.

San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus told reporters in a brief press conference that authorities have found two bodies in a car that they believe belong to the pregnant Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra. McManus said investigators are treating it as a homicide, but that could change amid their investigation.

Advertisement

"What we're looking at right now is a very, very perplexing crime scene and detectives right now are looking at this as a possible murder but we don't know for sure," he said without explaining the complications.

"Because of the complexity, complex crime scene, we can't say for sure what we have."

Related

He said the bodies were found in the 2013 gray Kia Optima that a Texas Department of Public Safety missing person alert issued on Monday stated she was associated with.

Soto was last seen Friday at 2 p.m. in Leon Valley, Texas, an enclave to the northwest of San Antonio.

A press release from the Leon Valley Police Department states that she had passed her due date and was reported missing after she failed to show up to "an essential medical appointment."

Advertisement

McManus said Soto's family was alerted to the presence of the car, and it was they who phoned it in.

The bodies appeared to have been in the car for three to four days, he said.

The medical examiner will be required to examine the bodies before they can be identified, he said, but "we do believe that the two individuals are the female who was missing and her boyfriend."

Asked if a weapon was found in the vehicle, McManus said they have yet moved the bodies to examine what may be present in the crime scene.

Latest Headlines

Super-crop sorghum gets push in U.S., India
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Super-crop sorghum gets push in U.S., India
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Long used as animal feed, super-crop sorghum is getting a PR push from a newly created alliance called the Indo-US. Millets Initiative, as the group looks to promote its use as a grain for human consumption.
Alex Murdaugh murder trial clerk accused of plagiarism
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh murder trial clerk accused of plagiarism
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The author of a true crime book about the convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has accused the court clerk that oversaw the trial of plagiarizing a 12-page section that she wrote for the book's preface.
White House declines to block ban on Apple Watch imports
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
White House declines to block ban on Apple Watch imports
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday decided not to block a ban on some Apple Watch imports as a ban upheld a health company won a ruling that accused the health giant of patent infringement for copying its technology.
FBI, police investigating threats against Colorado Supreme Court
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
FBI, police investigating threats against Colorado Supreme Court
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officials in Colorado are increasing patrols around the homes of state supreme court justices after the ruling that they will block Donald Trump from appearing on the primary ballot in March.
Powerball jackpot grows to $685 million after no Christmas Day winner
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Powerball jackpot grows to $685 million after no Christmas Day winner
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Powerball is trying to end its record-setting 2023 with a bang with a $685 million jackpot for Wednesday's drawing after no one matched its Christmas Day drawing on Monday.
More flight delays expected as rains move across East Coast
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
More flight delays expected as rains move across East Coast
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Twenty-four hours after snow hit parts of Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas and Colorado, causing hundreds of cancellations and delays, air traffic is slowly starting normalize in places in the Midwest.
Spirit puts 6-year-old on wrong flight; grandmother says airline's statement misleading
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Spirit puts 6-year-old on wrong flight; grandmother says airline's statement misleading
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A Florida grandmother accused an airline carrier of lying and providing no answers to how her 6-year-old grandson traveling alone ended up on the wrong flights hundreds of miles from where he was supposed to go.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says home targeted by 'swatting' on Christmas Day
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says home targeted by 'swatting' on Christmas Day
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Police are investigating a "swatting" incident that targeted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga, on Monday after a prank caller reported a bogus shooting at the lawmaker's residence.
U.S. conducts retaliatory airstrikes on Iran-backed targets in Iraq
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. conducts retaliatory airstrikes on Iran-backed targets in Iraq
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday conducted retaliatory airstrikes on facilities used by Iran-backed militants in Iraq over their recent attacks targeting U.S military in Iraq and Syria, U.S. officials said.
Thief breaks into Ore. mineral museum, makes off with gold on display
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Thief breaks into Ore. mineral museum, makes off with gold on display
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- A burglar broke into a natural history museum near Portland, Ore., shattered a display case and made off "numerous" items containing gold on Christmas Eve, local authorities say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says home targeted by 'swatting' on Christmas Day
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says home targeted by 'swatting' on Christmas Day
Spirit puts 6-year-old on wrong flight; grandmother says airline's statement misleading
Spirit puts 6-year-old on wrong flight; grandmother says airline's statement misleading
U.S. conducts retaliatory airstrikes on Iran-backed targets in Iraq
U.S. conducts retaliatory airstrikes on Iran-backed targets in Iraq
Alex Murdaugh murder trial clerk accused of plagiarism
Alex Murdaugh murder trial clerk accused of plagiarism
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement