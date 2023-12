The Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs, Colo., was the scene of a deadly Christmas Eve shooting on Sunday in which one man was slain and three others were wounded. Photo by Xnatedawgx/ Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- One person is dead and three more are wounded after a Christmas Eve shooting at a mall in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities said. The Colorado Springs Police Department was called to the Citadel Mall on Sunday afternoon after gunfire broke out in a fight between two groups of people. One adult male was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. Advertisement

Two more males were shot but survived and a female suffered minor injuries but was not shot.

Police detained multiple people in connection with the incident, according to department spokesman Ira Cronin. He told reporters the incident involved an argument between two groups of people known to each other before the shooting.

The mall closed following the incident and is expected to remain closed until Tuesday.

Shoppers reported hearing at least four shots before hundreds of people frantically ran to find shelter.

The shooting was not the first violent incident to occur at the Citadel Mall this year. In April, 19-year-old Brandon Harris was killed by police at the Burlington Coat Factory. Harris died after fleeing from police after being located in a stolen vehicle. It was one of at least six shootings at the mall in the last seven years.

The CSPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the non-emergency line at 719-444-7000. Tips can be shared anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.