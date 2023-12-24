Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 24, 2023 / 3:54 PM

Police continue search for suspect in deadly Florida mall shooting

By Mark Moran
The Ocala Police Department has released a mugshot of the suspect wanted for murder at a shooting at a mall in Florida. Photo courtesy of Ocala Police Department/Facebook
The Ocala Police Department has released a mugshot of the suspect wanted for murder at a shooting at a mall in Florida. Photo courtesy of Ocala Police Department/Facebook

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Police continue the search for the suspect in an Ocala, Florida mall shooting that left one dead and one wounded on the day before Christmas Eve, often one of the year's busiest shopping days.

Police said 40-year-old Nathaniel Barron was found dead from gunshot wounds in the Paddock Mall, CNN reported. A woman, not named by police, was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.

Advertisement

Police Chief Mike Balken said the shooting was the act of one assailant, whom Balken described as a Black man who was wearing black pants, a hoodie and black face mask. The suspect fled the mall on foot following the shooting, Balken said.

Police released several images of a "person of interest" in the case early on Christmas Eve, and asked the public to help identify the man, who was shown wearing dark clothes, white sneakers and a red hat. The police did not address the discrepancy in Balken's description and the images released Sunday.

Related

But Balken did say there were "a lot of people inside the mall" when the shooting occurred, "which means there's a lot of witnesses that could potentially help us bring this case to a successful resolution."

Advertisement

Gun violence in the U.S. continues to increase at a numbing pace. As of Sunday morning, more than 42,000 people have died from guns in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive. More than 18,400 of them were the result of a homicide, the report said.

Police responded to an "active shooter" scenario at the Paddock Mall in Ocala Saturday after they received a call about 3:40 p.m. of multiple shots fired, Balken said Saturday.

"Officers immediately made entry into the mall and ultimately discovered this was not an active shooter situation," Balken said during a press briefing Saturday.

Police discovered the victims and recovered the gun they believe was used in the shooting, Balken said.

Latest Headlines

NORAD tracking Santa Claus' journey around the world
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NORAD tracking Santa Claus' journey around the world
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The North American Aerospace Defense Command is celebrating its annual tradition of providing updates on the location of Santa Claus for the 68th year.
Goya Foods marks holidays with 250K-pound donation to Texas families
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Goya Foods marks holidays with 250K-pound donation to Texas families
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, says it has donated 250,000 pounds of food to families and individuals in need during the holidays throughout Texas.
S.F. jury finds homeless man not guilty of assaulting ex-city fire commissioner
U.S. News // 1 day ago
S.F. jury finds homeless man not guilty of assaulting ex-city fire commissioner
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A San Francisco jury has agreed with a homeless man who claimed he was acting in self defense when he struck a former city fire commissioner with a pipe during a street encounter in April.
Wis. Supreme Court tosses out GOP-drawn district maps as unconstitutional
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Wis. Supreme Court tosses out GOP-drawn district maps as unconstitutional
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Wisconsin's Supreme Court has struck down legislative district maps drawn up the state's GOP majority, ruling they violate the constitutional requirement for "contiguous territory."
Police videos show concern over mental health, danger posed by Maine shooter
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police videos show concern over mental health, danger posed by Maine shooter
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A pair of police dashcam videos released this week reveal local authorities in Maine were aware of the threat posed by mass shooter Robert Card more than a month before he killed 18 people.
2 Colorado paramedics found guilty of negligent homicide in Elijah McClain death
U.S. News // 1 day ago
2 Colorado paramedics found guilty of negligent homicide in Elijah McClain death
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Two Colorado paramedics have been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, who died from heart failure after being injected with ketamine during a medical intervention.
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
U.S. News // 1 day ago
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- On Dec. 23, 1948, former Prime Minister Hideki Tojo and six other Japanese war leaders were hanged in Tokyo under sentence of the Allied War Crimes Commission.
At Children's National Hospital, Bidens encourage holiday cheer, 'hope'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
At Children's National Hospital, Bidens encourage holiday cheer, 'hope'
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met with patients and families Friday at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., ahead of the Christmas Holiday.
U.S. Dietary Committee considers if the potato is a vegetable or a grain
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. Dietary Committee considers if the potato is a vegetable or a grain
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee are putting together their dietary guidelines for 2025 and weighing whether potatoes are a vegetable or a grain.
For now, Supreme Court declines to hear motion on Trump presidential immunity
U.S. News // 2 days ago
For now, Supreme Court declines to hear motion on Trump presidential immunity
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Friday rejected for now a request from Special Counsel Jack Smith to quickly take up the issue of whether former President Donald Trump immunity from prosecution.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

S.F. jury finds homeless man not guilty of assaulting ex-city fire commissioner
S.F. jury finds homeless man not guilty of assaulting ex-city fire commissioner
Barnacle-encrusted packages of cocaine wash up on Australian shore
Barnacle-encrusted packages of cocaine wash up on Australian shore
U.N.: Hard to wish 'Merry Christmas' with deaths in Gaza
U.N.: Hard to wish 'Merry Christmas' with deaths in Gaza
Border Patrol agents intercept stinkbug-infested cargo at Dallas-Fort Worth airport
Border Patrol agents intercept stinkbug-infested cargo at Dallas-Fort Worth airport
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement