FBI, police investigating threats against Colorado Supreme Court

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officials in Colorado are increasing patrols around the homes of state supreme court justices after the ruling that they will block Donald Trump from appearing on the primary ballot in March. The ruling has led to an uptick in threats made against the justices, according to a report by non-profit, non-partisan research organization Advance Democracy. The Denver Police Department has increased its patrols as a result while the FBI is investigating the threats. Advertisement

The judges' personal information has been shared on some social media sites described as far-right platforms. Many of the threats have been shared on platforms like Truth Social, the site started by Trump. However, similar rhetoric has also appeared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Threats included users calling for the justices to be killed and describing how to do it.

"If they want to end democracy, we can do the same," a user posted on Truth Social and Trump shared. "They're going to start a Civil War."

Terms like "Civil War" and "insurrection" have been used more frequently on social media. The justices have also reported a number of threats since the decision came down more than a week ago.

"The FBI is aware of the situation and working with local law enforcement," Vikki Migoya, an FBI spokesperson, said in a statement. ""We will vigorously pursue investigations of any threat or use of violence committed by someone who uses extremist views to justify their actions regardless of motivation."

The former president's eligibility to appear on the ballot has been challenged in several states under Section Three of the 14th Amendment, including Minnesota, Michigan and New Hampshire. New Hampshire is one of four early-voting states in the primary election.

The clause bars any person who engaged in an insurrection or rebellion from holding office. It was used to block members of the Confederacy from holding office after the Civil War.

It was also used to unseat Otero County, N.M., Commissioner Couy Griffin from holding office because he participated in the Capitol riot in 2021. A federal judge ruled that Griffin is barred from holding public office for life.

The movement to bar Trump from the ballot has been led largely by Republican voters in coordination with nonprofit organizations Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and Free Speech For People.

A lower court judge in Colorado ruled that Trump can remain on the ballot last month. However, Judge Sarah B. Wallace also ruled that the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol did meet the definition of an insurrection and that Trump did engage in it through incitement.