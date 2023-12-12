This week's trip marked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's third to Washington since Russia invaded, while his previous visit was in September. Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with President Joe Biden on Tuesday after holding high-level discussions with House and Senate leaders in an urgent plea for more aid in the country's war against Russia. Before arriving at the White House, Zelensky was scheduled to attend an all-senators meeting, as well as other talks on Capitol Hill, including discussions with House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., to put pressure on lawmakers to fast-track additional aid to Kyiv, which would serve to safeguard democracy in Eastern Europe. Advertisement

Biden, meanwhile, will start out the day at a campaign event in Washington at 11:45 a.m., before returning to the White House for the two-hour sit-down with Zelensky, beginning at 2:15 p.m.

In his meetings with Congressional leaders, Zelensky will try to ease concerns that Republicans may have regarding the allocation of U.S. funds, and he will avoid commenting on immigration issues that have entangled the latest aid with lawmakers, an adviser told The Washington Post.

While a majority of both Republican and Democratic lawmakers initially backed aid for Ukraine following Russia's invasion, GOP support has turned sour as polls indicate conservative voters oppose more aid to Kyiv as the United States has already sent $44 billion in security assistance since the invasion began in February 2022.

In his meeting with Biden, Zelensky planned to discuss Ukraine's most urgent needs and the vital importance of continued U.S. support as Biden was seeking billions of dollars in additional support for Ukraine as the nation was struggling to hold ground in the nearly two-year conflict, the White House said.

Zelensky would ask Biden to approve the transfer of new and enhanced weapons capabilities to Ukraine, according to a White House source who spoke to the Washington Post but didn't provide further details.

Zelensky's Washington visit comes more than a week after the White House sent a letter to Congress urging lawmakers to approve more funding for Ukraine to fight Russia as the clock was ticking for previously allocated aid to run out in less than a month.

However, it appeared unlikely that a bill would get passed before Congress went home for the holidays.

The House and Senate were also up against a Jan. 19 deadline to keep the government fully funded in a parallel budget battle that would pick back up after the winter break.

The meeting with the president will serve to "underscore the United States' unshakeable commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia's brutal invasion," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Sunday.

On Monday, Zelensky spoke at the National Defense University in Washington, telling global military personnel that Ukraine's prospects for victory were at stake and that withdrawing support for Ukraine would deliver a major victory to Russian President Vladimir Putin and other dictators.

He called on U.S. lawmakers not to "betray" Ukraine's besieged military as budget negotiations remained stalled on Capitol Hill amid resistance by hardline Republicans, preventing critical military aid and equipment from reaching Kyiv as Russia ramped up its missile and drone strikes.

"When the free world hesitates, that's when dictators celebrate," Zelensky said. "If there's anyone inspired by unresolved issues on Capitol Hill, it is just Putin and his sick clique."

"It's crucial that politics don't even try to betray the soldier," he said later in his remarks. "Just like weapons are needed for their defense, freedom always requires unity."

Zelensky also posted a message to X thanking U.S. manufacturing companies that have supported the war effort.

"I met with leaders of U.S. defense companies and expressed my gratitude to every American worker who manufactures weapons that help us safeguard our people and defend our land," he wrote.

The aid bill Zelensky seeks remains in limbo after the Senate voted last week to reject a $111 billion package that included money for Ukraine.

The package includes assistance for Indo-Pacific allies, humanitarian aid in Gaza, and funds to battle drug trafficking along the U.S. southern border, which Republican lawmakers have cited as the most important aspect to passing the bill.

Republicans continue to express concerns over a lack of adequate funding for border-related issues and have repeatedly said they will not support aid measures that don't include sufficient funding for border security and anti-trafficking measures in the United States.

Last week, Biden indicated he would be open to compromise on immigration if it would free up additional aid to Ukraine, while some Republicans are urging the president to play a more active role in the discussions.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., who is a key figure in potential border negotiations, said Republicans should have been invited to a talks held over the weekend between the White House and Congressional Democrats.

"We are not going to make any real progress on securing the border until everyone is at the table," Lankford said in a message posted to X.

Previously, the White House indicated that it was approaching the limit of military support that it could independently provide to Kyiv, which has been stretched thin to defend its territory against a near-daily bombardment.

"We absolutely need to get additional funding to support Ukraine going forward," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

This week's trip marked Zelensky's third to Washington since Russia invaded, while his previous visit was in September.

Zelensky will hold a press conference following his meeting with Biden.