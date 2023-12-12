Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Dec. 12, 2023 / 8:12 AM

Western hypocrisy helps drive Russian support for war in Ukraine

By Alexander Hill, University of Calgary
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with NATO officials in September. File Photo courtesy of Ukrainian President Press Office
1 of 2 | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with NATO officials in September. File Photo courtesy of Ukrainian President Press Office | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced he intends to run in the 2024 presidential election. Putin is almost certain to win what would be his fifth term.

The news comes as little surprise. Putin has led Russia for 24 years and polls suggest Russia's ongoing military campaign in Ukraine has bolstered support for him.

Advertisement

Opinion polls

In September, Russian pollsters the Levada Center conducted a survey of Russian attitudes toward the war in Ukraine. When asked whether they supported the Russian military's actions in Ukraine, 73% of respondents said "yes" or "definitely yes." In February 2022, the month of Russia's invasion, that number was 68%.

Related

Some might be skeptical of polls coming out of Russia, but it should be noted these figures are from an organization that has been deemed a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. It doesn't matter who does the polling -- the data suggests a majority of Russians support the war effort.

Advertisement

At the same time, Putin's personal approval rating has remained high, running at around 80% for some time, according to Levada. A more recent poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation indicates around 78% of Russians approve of Putin's work.

However, there was a drop in support for both the war and Putin in late 2022. In the fall of 2022, the Russian government launched a major mobilization of reservists for the armed forces in response to Ukrainian battlefield successes, first near Kyiv and then Kharkhiv. This led to many young men leaving the country to avoid being drafted into the military.

Russian forces also pulled back from their foothold on the western bank of the Dnipro River at Kherson. Unease with the situation among Russians was reflected in polling numbers during that period, and was tangible on the ground when I visited Moscow and Murmansk in October 2022.

The Russian government's zero tolerance for public opposition to the war or Putin undoubtedly has some bearing on improved polling. Russia's defeat of Ukraine's summer counteroffensive also certainly boosted Russian confidence. Furthermore, the number of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine remains a closely guarded secret.

Advertisement

However, as I found during time spent in Moscow and Ryazan in November 2023, many older Russians in particular -- from different walks of life -- express genuine support for both the war and their president. Why?

Russia's war narrative

The answer to this question lies in part in a combination of Russian government policies and Western reactions to the war.

Many Russians undoubtedly accept the government narrative explaining the reasons for the war. Those reasons are not the same as they were back in February 2022, but have morphed into something bigger and more existential.

In February 2022, Russia went to war in Ukraine with the justification of protecting the rights of those identifying as Russian in the Donbas, and to prevent further NATO encroachment into the former Soviet space. The "de-Nazification" of eastern Ukraine was also tacked on to these aims.

Defending the rights of ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine clearly resonated to some extent with the Russian population at the beginning of the war. However, the threat of NATO expansion was perhaps not as powerful an argument for the war back then as the more recent idea that a hypocritical West is out to "cancel" Russian political and economic power.

Advertisement

Money certainly plays a role in maintaining support. The Russian government has increased military wages to keep morale up. As of last September, the minimum monthly wage being offered to those signing up was three times the national average. In June, the government announced it would increase military salaries by 10.5%.

Western hypocrisy

Through their actions, Western powers have made it easy for the Russian government to point to Western hypocrisy. Unwavering Western support for Israel's war in Gaza has further highlighted that the United States in particular has one set of rules for its friends and another for its enemies.

A U.S.-backed Israel has been slaughtering civilians at a rate far exceeding anything Russian forces have done in Ukraine. And while Western officials were quick to condemn Russian attacks on civilians, condemnations of Israel's actions have been muted or non-existent.

Moreover, Western attempts to isolate Russia economically and culturally have made the Russian government's narrative that the West is out to cancel Russia easier to sell to the public.

At the same time, blunders by some Western governments have also made it easier for Russia to sell the narrative it is fighting fascism in Ukraine. The recent Yaroslav Hunka debacle in the Canadian Parliament was a propaganda gift for the Russian government. Western celebration of Ukrainian units with fascist ties like the Azov Battalion only makes matters worse.

Advertisement

New economic ties

Unprecedented Western sanctions aimed at isolating the Russian economy from the world have not succeeded in changing Russian actions in Ukraine.

Instead, increased animosity with the West appears to have pushed Russia to deepen ties with China and other international partners.

Early in the war, Putin touted what he called Russia's ability to "fully provide itself with natural resources." While inflation is high, Russian stores remain full and unemployment remains low. The International Monetary Fund did recently lower Russia's economic growth forecast for 2024, but that forecast still compares favorably to countries like Canada, France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Palatable or not in the West, Russia's ability to seemingly resist sanctions and fight off a Ukrainian NATO-backed counteroffensive has contributed to rising public support for the war and for Putin.The Conversation

Alexander Hill is a professor of military history at the University of Calgary.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Advertisement

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

Climate change: If warming approaches 2°C, trickle of extinctions will become flood
Voices // 1 day ago
Climate change: If warming approaches 2°C, trickle of extinctions will become flood
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- As delegates discuss the climate crisis in Dubai for COP28, the dazzling variety of life found on Earth hangs in the balance.
Conservatives' 'anti-woke' alternative to Disney has arrived
Voices // 4 days ago
Conservatives' 'anti-woke' alternative to Disney has arrived
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. conservatives are using action films, dramas and even kids' cartoons to build their own alternative entertainment industry, one shielded from the alleged liberal biases of Hollywood.
Yemen Houthis involvement in Israel-Hamas war could disrupt global shipping
Voices // 5 days ago
Yemen Houthis involvement in Israel-Hamas war could disrupt global shipping
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Three Israeli-linked commercial vessels were targeted by ballistic missiles and drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, marking a clear escalation in maritime attacks in the critical Bab el Mandab strait.
When government becomes destructive, it may be time for a new one
Voices // 6 days ago
When government becomes destructive, it may be time for a new one
As the Christmas season rapidly approaches, it is Ebenezer Scrooge and not Santa Claus who may dominate the holiday. Consider what a mess we collectively are in -- at home and abroad.
Ukraine war: Russia's hard line at European security meeting raises tensions
Voices // 1 week ago
Ukraine war: Russia's hard line at European security meeting raises tensions
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- After months of diplomatic wrangling, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe was granted another lease of life at the ministerial council meeting in a messy compromise between Russia and the West.
Georgia framing opposition to 'Cop City' as a criminal conspiracy
Voices // 1 week ago
Georgia framing opposition to 'Cop City' as a criminal conspiracy
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- When does lawful protest become criminal activity? That question is at issue in Atlanta, where 57 people have been indicted on racketeering charges for protest against a planned police and firefighter training center.
Dug in: Artillery shortage defines war for Ukraine's frontline soldiers
Voices // 1 week ago
Dug in: Artillery shortage defines war for Ukraine's frontline soldiers
Across the more than 1,300+ kilometer frontline of the war in Ukraine, soldiers say, "Artillerymen's sweat saves an infantryman's blood." That is what artillery troops have taken from their time on the front.
ChatGPT turns 1: AI chatbot's success says as much about humans as tech
Voices // 1 week ago
ChatGPT turns 1: AI chatbot's success says as much about humans as tech
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- ChatGPT was launched on Nov. 30, 2022, ushering in what many have called artificial intelligence's breakout year. Within days of its release, ChatGPT went viral.
Henry Kissinger's bombing campaign likely killed hundreds of thousands of Cambodians
Voices // 1 week ago
Henry Kissinger's bombing campaign likely killed hundreds of thousands of Cambodians
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Henry Kissinger's bombing campaign likely killed hundreds of thousands of Cambodians -- and set path for the ravages of the Khmer Rouge.
COP28 offers one more chance to reform decision-making
Voices // 1 week ago
COP28 offers one more chance to reform decision-making
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The 28th U.N.-sponsored Conference of the Parties on climate change looks to be a replay of earlier COPs. The consistent shortfall in achieving climate goals has meant that the parties discuss the same items every year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas Supreme Court rules against pregnant woman as she leaves state to obtain abortion
Texas Supreme Court rules against pregnant woman as she leaves state to obtain abortion
CENTCOM: Norwegian-flagged tanker attacked in Red Sea
CENTCOM: Norwegian-flagged tanker attacked in Red Sea
UAW files unfair labor practices complaints against Honda, Hyundai, Volkswagen
UAW files unfair labor practices complaints against Honda, Hyundai, Volkswagen
Ex-Rep. George Santos in plea negotiations, federal prosecutors say
Ex-Rep. George Santos in plea negotiations, federal prosecutors say
Occidental Petroleum acquires Permian Basin player CrownRock in $12B deal
Occidental Petroleum acquires Permian Basin player CrownRock in $12B deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement