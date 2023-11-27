Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 27, 2023 / 2:21 PM

Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy

By Don Jacobson
Holiday decor is seen in the Entrance Hall of the White House during a holiday media preview in Washington on Monday. First Lady Jill Biden announced the 2023 White House holiday theme: The "Magic, Wonder, and Joy" of the holidays. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
1 of 7 | Holiday decor is seen in the Entrance Hall of the White House during a holiday media preview in Washington on Monday. First Lady Jill Biden announced the 2023 White House holiday theme: The "Magic, Wonder, and Joy" of the holidays. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden unveiled the White House holiday season decorations Monday, which include 98 Christmas trees and nearly 15,000 feet of ribbon centered on the theme, "Magic, Wonder and Joy of the Holidays."

Biden welcomed members of the National Guard and their families to be among the first to view the lavish decorations, which encompass 33,892 ornaments, 22,000 bells, 142,000 holiday lights and 72 wreaths adorning the building's north and south facades.

Advertisement

The first lady, speaking in the Grand Foyer of the presidential residence, said the decorations are meant to inspire the "pure, unfiltered delight" of children experiencing the wonders of the wintertime celebrations.

In describing the themes in each of the rooms of the White House, Biden said their overall effect is "just breathtaking."

Related

She thanked the 300 volunteer decorators and designers who assembled the display, saying, "I hope that this experience has been as meaningful to you as it will for the thousands of visitors," which this year is expected to reach a total 100,000 people.

"Magic, wonder and joy... I know that they can feel hard to find sometimes, as the days grow shorter and the weather grows colder, as our hearts grow heavy in the face of a tumultuous world, and as we miss those who are no longer with us," the first lady said.

Advertisement

But it is in such times when we are "searching for hope and healing" that the "points of light" from holiday celebrations can be the most meaningful, she added.

Among the highlights of this year's White House display are The Gold Star Tree, which is adorned with wooden Gold Star ornaments engraved with the names of fallen service members; samplings of editions of the poem 'Twas the Night Before Christmas provided by the Library on Congress to mark 200th anniversary of the classic verse; and the Blue Room, which showcases the official White House Christmas Tree -- an 18 1/2-foot Fraser Fir from Fleetwood, N.C.

The Red Room's decorations were created out of the handprints and painted family portraits of military-connected children, while Santa's Workshop can be found in the State Dining Room, while life-sized nutcrackers and dancing ballerinas flank its Christmas trees.

Latest Headlines

Suspect pleads not guilty in shooting of 3 Palestinian students in Vermont
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect pleads not guilty in shooting of 3 Palestinian students in Vermont
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A suspect in Saturday's shooting in Vermont that injured three 20-year-old Palestinian men attending U.S. universities pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder Monday.
Congress returns to tug-of-war over budget, aid for Israel, Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Congress returns to tug-of-war over budget, aid for Israel, Ukraine
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A divided Congress returns to work Monday, facing a debate over the national budget, with aid for Israel, Ukraine and Palestinians in the balance.
White House: President Joe Biden won't attend COP28 climate conference
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House: President Joe Biden won't attend COP28 climate conference
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The White House announced Monday that President Joe Biden will not attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, this year, including the world leaders' summit Friday and Saturday in Dubai.
Memorials begin for Rosalynn Carter; Bidens to attend Atlanta service
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Memorials begin for Rosalynn Carter; Bidens to attend Atlanta service
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Three days of memorial services began Monday for former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who will be buried at the family residence Wednesday in Plains, Ga.
Joe Biden to announce new actions to strengthen supply chain
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Joe Biden to announce new actions to strengthen supply chain
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will announce more than 30 new policy initiatives on Monday to strengthen the U.S. supply chain while aiming to lower costs for inflation-weary consumers, the White House said.
43,000 students return to class as teachers end strike in Oregon
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
43,000 students return to class as teachers end strike in Oregon
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- About 43,000 students were expected back in class Monday after Oregon's largest public school district reached a tentative pay deal with teachers to end a three-week strike.
California man accused of videotaping himself killing a homeless person
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
California man accused of videotaping himself killing a homeless person
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A man in Southern California charged with felony manslaughter for shooting and killing a homeless man captured the incident on video, according to the Orange County district attorney.
NOAA report says declining snowpack means worldwide food disruptions
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
NOAA report says declining snowpack means worldwide food disruptions
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Human-caused climate change resulting in higher average temperatures has caused a global decline in snowfall, according to a new analysis from NOAA.
Palestinian students studying at U.S. universities shot in Vermont
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Palestinian students studying at U.S. universities shot in Vermont
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Three students from Palestine who are studying at universities in the United States were shot in Vermont, including one shot in the back, Saturday night.
Drug kingpin with El Chapo ties shot dead in Los Angeles
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Drug kingpin with El Chapo ties shot dead in Los Angeles
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A convicted drug trafficker with ties to Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was found dead from a gun shot wound on Thanksgiving, police said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California man accused of videotaping himself killing a homeless person
California man accused of videotaping himself killing a homeless person
Shooting in Winnipeg leaves three people dead, two in critical condition
Shooting in Winnipeg leaves three people dead, two in critical condition
Truce extended for 2 days in Gaza; more hostages expected to be freed
Truce extended for 2 days in Gaza; more hostages expected to be freed
Israeli software company opens Hamas.com propaganda site
Israeli software company opens Hamas.com propaganda site
Erdoğan speaks with Iranian leader; criticism of Israel by NATO nations grows
Erdoğan speaks with Iranian leader; criticism of Israel by NATO nations grows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement