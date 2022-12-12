Biden marks 75th Toys for Tots anniversary

1/2

President Joe Biden climbs on a children's bicycle on Monday while participating in a United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., as this year marks the 75th anniversary of the Toys for Tots organization. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden celebrated the annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Event in Arlington, Va., on Monday. This year marks the 75th anniversary for the Toys for Tots Foundation, which was started in 1947 by U.S. Marine reservist Major Bill Hendricks. Advertisement

The foundation collects new unwrapped toys and distributes those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. It has distributed 627 Million toys to date.

"It is an incredible cause," President Biden said, while flanked by new gifts bound for children, before thanking those in charge of running the foundation.

Join Jill and me as we participate in a United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots event. https://t.co/DTFGHfoAsW— President Biden (@POTUS) December 12, 2022

"Toys for Tots is one of the best events of the year at the White House. We set up donation boxes everywhere. And last week, one of the collection boxes in the Eisenhower Building had huge things, a stuffed animal, a toy bunny perched on the edge. You can't see something like that without smiling."

The President then acknowledged the 22 million toys collected by the foundation last year, benefitting 8 million children.

"Giving Santa a run for his money," Biden told the crowd.

"But unlike Santa, you don't wear big red suits. You don't travel the world in just one night. Instead, you wear dress blues and army greens as marines, soldiers and sailors and stand watch around the world every single night."

Suffering from laryngitis, the first lady called on a child volunteer from the audience to read a passage from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, by the late Dr. Seuss.

"If there's one group of kids who understands what the holidays are about more than what's under the tree, it's you," Biden told the crowd of service members and their families.

"All of you are military children. And you understand that gifts that mean the most, can't be the one that's held in our hands.

"Military kids like you, give our country so much."

Biden then invited the children to come visit the White House to see the holiday decorations, including 77 Christmas trees and its "We The Children Room."

"You remind us that even though we have a lot of challenges ahead, our future is full of promise because you are going to lead it," the first lady told the crowd.

