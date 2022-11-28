Jill Biden announces 'We the People' theme for holiday decorations at White House

First lady Jill Biden receives the official 2022 White House Christmas Tree on Nov. 21 at the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden is set to unveil holiday decorations at the White House, where twinkling lights, Christmas trees, and a message of unity will greet visitors throughout the season. The theme for this year's arrangement is "We the People," Biden's office announced in a Monday statement that echoed President Joe Biden's message of uniting the country amid a rise in gun violence and extremism in the United States. Advertisement

"We the People. These words are the foundation of our extraordinary country and the Soul of our Nation," Jill Biden said in a welcome letter that also spelled out the official White House holiday guide. "At the holidays, Americans come together each year in fellowship and faith, reminding us that we are stronger in community than we are apart."

The wonderland display of decorations is a long-held tradition that officially welcomes yuletide at the White House each year.

RELATED Joe Biden calls for assault weapon ban during Thanksgiving visit

The 2021 theme, "Gifts from the Heart," honored America's military service members and featured 41 Christmas trees.

This year's dazzling array features 77 Christmas trees, all uniquely decorated, and a miniature gingerbread White House, made with 50 sheets of cookie dough, 30 pounds of chocolate, and 40 pounds of frosting.

Advertisement

More than 83,600 lights adorn the trees, garlands, wreaths, and other holiday displays, while 25 classic wreaths line the north and south facades of the White House.

A different holiday theme is featured in each public room of the White House, with décor that "represents what brings us together during the holidays and throughout the year."

The first lady began planning for the holidays back in spring and had the final designs mapped out by mid-year, her office said.

More than 150 volunteers from across the country took a week to decorate the White House, where 50,000 tourists are expected to visit throughout the holidays.

Jill Biden said she hoped that this year's decorations would instill a sense of unity in the collective consciousness of the nation.

"For this year's holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People. During your visit to the People's House, through rooms full of history and holiday décor, in the mirrored ornaments and reflective lights, our hope is that you feel at home and find yourself in the great story of America."

At the unveiling on Monday, Jill Biden will share a holiday message of unity and hope and will thank the volunteers from across the country who helped decorate the White House. The first lady also plans to honor National Guard members at the ceremony.

Advertisement

In addition to in-person tours, the White House plans to offer virtual walkthroughs that will also provide close-up views of the decorations online.

First lady Jill Biden receives White House Christmas tree