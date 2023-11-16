Trending
Nov. 16, 2023 / 2:58 PM

California college professor arrested in connection with death of pro-Israel protester

By Patrick Hilsman
The Ventura County, Calif., Sheriff's Department says it has arrested a Moorpark College professor in connection with the death of a pro-Israel protester earlier this month. Protests both in support and against Israel have taken place worldwide since Israel went to war with Hamas more than a month ago. Earlier this week, thousands marched in support of Israel in Washington, D.C. (pictured). Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Ventura County, Calif., Sheriff's Department says it has arrested a Moorpark College professor in connection with the death of a pro-Israel protester earlier this month. Protests both in support and against Israel have taken place worldwide since Israel went to war with Hamas more than a month ago. Earlier this week, thousands marched in support of Israel in Washington, D.C. (pictured). Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Moorpark, Calif., man who earlier this month was involved in a confrontation with a pro-Israel protester who later died has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Paul Kessler, 69, died after falling over and receiving a head injury on Nov. 5. According to police, Kessler was involved in a confrontation with a pro-Palestinian protester before he fell over and struck his head.

Ventura County Chief Medical Examiner Christopher Young determined that Kessler died from a blunt force head injury.

Moorpark College professor Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, 50, was arrested Thursday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

"On November 16, 2023, detectives from the Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau contacted Loay Almaji in the City of Moorpark and arrested him for the death of Paul Kessler," the Sheriff's Department said in a press release Thursday.

The Sheriff's Department said Alnaji will be booked for involuntary manslaughter at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility and that his bail has been set at $1 million.

Earlier this month, police said the circumstances that lead to Kessler falling over and hitting his head were not clear and asked the public to come forward with any video evidence they might have.

Though the suspect is in custody, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department has reiterated its call for the public to come forward with any additional video evidence.

