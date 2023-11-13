Secret Service fires on people trying to break into car near Naomi Biden's home

The Secret Service said Monday that agents discharged a firearm in an incident Sunday night that sources said took place outside of the home of President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden. File Photo by Ting Shen/EPA-EFE

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police and Secret Service are investigating an agent-involved shooting after at least three people attempted to break into a government car outside the home of President Joe Biden's granddaughter, officials said. While the Secret Service statement did not mention the protectee by name, sources told ABC News and CBS News that the detail was assigned to Naomi Biden and was near her Georgetown home at the time of the attempted break-in. Advertisement

"Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said of the incident that happened just before midnight on Sunday.

"During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck. The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units."

Guglielmi said the incident did not create a threat to "any protectees" and was being investigated by the Metropolitan Police and the Secret Service.

A local attorney in Washington, Naomi Biden, 29, is the daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle. She married Peter Neal in the White House a year ago this month.

The incident came amid a recent spat of attacks and threats against lawmakers.

Last week, former Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., was sexually assaulted while she jogged along the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, Iowa. A former Air Force veteran, McSally eventually fought off her attacker and chased him away.

Police eventually arrested Dominic Henton, 25, of Papillion, Neb., in connection with the alleged assault.

Last Thursday, the FBI arrested Sean Patrick Cirillo, 35, of Macon, Ga., for threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, her family, and her staff. He made the threat in a phone call to Greene's office.