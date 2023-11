1 of 4 | Former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally (pictured, 2020) said she was sexually assaulted as she jogged along the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, Iowa. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Omaha police arrested a suspect Friday in the alleged Wednesday sexual assault of former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally as she jogged along the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Dominic Henton, 25, of Papillion, Neb., was charged with one count of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, according to Council Bluffs police. Advertisement

"I was just sexually assaulted while out running. I am safe," McSally wrote on Instagram. "I am OK. It could have been much worse. I have a lot to process. For anyone else who has been assaulted, speak up. Find your power. Process it emotionally, spiritually, neurologically."

In a video on Instagram, she said the man who assaulted her grabbed her in a bear hug from behind and molested and fondled her until she fought him off. She said she chased her attacker but he got away.

McSally was the first Air Force female pilot to fly in combat.

In a statement, Council Bluffs Police said the Omaha police arrested Henton at 3:23 a.m. near the 1300 block of Cuming Street and discovered he had an outstanding warrant.

Police said they believe he is a transient who may frequent the area where the alleged assault occurred.

Advertisement

During a congressional hearing in 2019, McSally revealed she had been raped by a superior officer while in the Air Force.

"Like so many women and men, I didn't trust the system at the time. I blamed myself," McSally said then. "I was ashamed and confused. I thought I was strong but felt powerless."