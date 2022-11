President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend the wedding of Peter Neal and Naomi Biden Neal on Saturday on the South Lawn. Photo courtesy of Adam Schultz/White House

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi King Biden married Peter George Heerman Neal at the White House on Saturday. The wedding took place on the South Lawn and was attended by 250 guests including the president and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, the White House said in a news release. Advertisement

Naomi Biden is the oldest daughter of Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden and his first wife, Kathleen Buhle. The former couple divorced in 2017.

She was walked down the aisle by both her father and mother, a source told People.

Naomi Biden, 28, is a graduate of Columbia Law and her new husband, who also studied law, interned for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and at the White House during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

Her wedding came just a week after the youngest daughter of former President Donald Trump married her husband Michael Boulous at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.