The Culinary Union said Thursday a tentative labor contract agreement has been reached with MGM Resorts. The union said it won the biggest pay raise in its 88-year history while preserving union health insurance, pensions and a range of comprehensive benefits. Photo courtesy of Culinary Union Facebook

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Culinary Union said Thursday it has reached a tentative agreement with MGM Resorts International on a new labor contract for 25,400 hospitality workers at three Las Vegas properties just before a Friday strike deadline. "After nearly 20 hours of negotiating, Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement towards a new 5-year contract has been reached with MGM Resorts International for approximately 25,400 hospitality workers at 8 Vegas properties," the Culinary Union said on X. Advertisement

The union said in a statement the new agreement is historic and includes the biggest wage increases ever negotiated in the union's 88-year history.

MGM said in a statement the agreement will boost pay for union employees and reduce workloads.

"Our employees are the heart of our company and the driving force in the success we've enjoyed in Las Vegas post-pandemic," MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle's statement said.

The union said its tentative agreement with MGM gives union members workload reductions for guest room attendants and increased safety protections for workers.

The deal includes a right for unionized workers to support non-union restaurant workers who are trying to organize unions. That support can include picketing leafletting and other actions.

Advertisement

"After 7 months of negotiations, we are proud to say that this is the best contract and economic package we have ever won in our 88-year history," said Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge in a statement.

He added that the deal includes significant raises every year for the next five years, preserves what he said is great union health insurance, a union pension and comprehensive union benefits.

The tentative deal covers workers at Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, New York-New York and Park MGM.

It must be ratified by the Culinary Union membership to become final.

The Culinary Union has Thursday bargaining sessions scheduled with Wynn Resorts covering Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.

On Wednesday the union confirmed a tentative contract deal with Caesars Entertainment for roughly 10,000 workers at nine Las Vegas properties.