Caesars Entertainment and the Culinary Union representing about 10,000 of its workers announced Wednesday that they have reached a tentative agreement on a five-year contract.

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Culinary Union and Caesars Entertainment, which runs the Caesars Casinos, have confirmed Wednesday that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year contract. "After 20-straight hours of negotiations, Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement towards a new 5-year contract has been reached with Caesars Entertainment for approx 10,000 hospitality workers at 9 Vegas properties," the Culinary Union posted to X Wednesday. Advertisement

Caesars Entertainment reacted positively to the news.

"We are proud of our decades-long relationship with UniteHere and our shared commitment to the hospitality workers," Caesars said.

Last week, Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg expressed optimism at the negotiations and promised the results for workers would be significant.

"You should expect that when we reach an agreement on a contract, it's going to be the largest increase that our employees have seen in the four decades since we started interacting with the Culinary Union," said Reeg.

While both sides in the negotiations between the Culinary Union and Caesars Entertainment report a positive developments, the Culinary Union is still locked in negotiations with MGM Resorts and Wynn Resorts, with 25,000 employees at nine locations affected.

Culinary Union representatives are expected to continue negotiations with MGM and Wynn in the hopes of reaching an agreement before the strike deadline of Friday.