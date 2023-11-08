Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2023 / 11:14 AM

Giant pandas leave National Zoo for return to China

By Clyde Hughes
The panda Xiao Qi Ji, plays in a tree at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C. on May 20, 2021. He was moved to China on Wednesday. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
The panda Xiao Qi Ji, plays in a tree at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C. on May 20, 2021. He was moved to China on Wednesday. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The last of the giant pandas that have been part of the National Zoo in Washington for about five decades are on their way to a new home in China, starting with an airplane flight on Wednesday.

Two pandas, the male and female Tian Tian, 26, and MeiXiang, 25, along with their son Xiao Qi Ji, 3, were placed in trucks on their way to Dulles International Airport for a 19-hour trip to Chengdu, China.

Advertisement

China owns and leases all the giant pandas at U.S. zoos. The lease for the pandas at the National Zoo ends Dec. 7.

"We knew that this day would come," one of the panda's handlers Nicole MacCorkle said. "It'll take us a while, but life will go on here at the zoo. It'll be a void that all of us will feel, and I think all of Washington's going to feel."

Related

The first pair of giant pandas first arrived in Washington in 1972 after President Richard Nixon visited China amid the Cold War.

After Wednesday's departure, the zoo will be without giant pandas for the first time in 23 years.

Advertisement

Zoo officials said the pandas will be accompanied by animal care experts and a flight crew from Washington, D.C., going west across the Pacific Ocean to Chengdu, China. The flight will make one stop for refueling in Anchorage, Alaska.

The pandas will arrive at their new home at the China Wildlife Conservation Association by the end of the week.

"It's a place where they have lots and lots of giant pandas, very similar to what you would see -- how our giant pandas live here, very similar to that," said Bryan Amral senior curator at the National Zoo.

"They just have a lot more giant pandas than we have. Where we have elephants and, you know, all kinds of other things, they have just pandas."

Latest Headlines

Citi fined $25.9 million for intentionally discriminating against Armenian Americans
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Citi fined $25.9 million for intentionally discriminating against Armenian Americans
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Wednesday ordered Citi to pay a $25.9 million fine Wednesday for intentionally and illegally discriminating against Armenian American credit card applicants.
First lady travels to Georgia, Pennsylvania, to kick off 'Workforce Hubs' initiative
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
First lady travels to Georgia, Pennsylvania, to kick off 'Workforce Hubs' initiative
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will visit two East Coast cities Wednesday to kick off a government-backed initiative that provides job training and career development in an effort to expand the nation's technological workforce.
GM's Cruise recalls all its autonomous vehicles after California pedestrian incident
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GM's Cruise recalls all its autonomous vehicles after California pedestrian incident
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The General Motors-owned driverless vehicle startup Cruise recalled all 950 of its self-driving systems and issued a software update after one vehicle dragged a pedestrian struck by another car.
Meta will require advertisers to disclose when AI is used in political ads
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Meta will require advertisers to disclose when AI is used in political ads
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Meta said Wednesday advertisers will have to disclose the use of artificial intelligence for ads on social, electoral or political issues depicting real people or events.
Ivanka Trump to take the stand in Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ivanka Trump to take the stand in Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Ivanka Trump will take the stand in the penalty phase of the $250 million civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump after he was found liable for inflating the value of his New York real estate.
Election 2024: 5 GOP candidates for president to debate in Miami
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Election 2024: 5 GOP candidates for president to debate in Miami
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The third Republican debate will take the stage Wednesday from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.
House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel comments
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel comments
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday night to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., over comments she has made on the Israel-Hamas war. The censure resolution was approved by a vote of 234-188.
Florida man charged with hate crime in USPS worker attack
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Florida man charged with hate crime in USPS worker attack
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A 47-year-old Florida man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime for pulling off a local U.S. Postal Service worker's hijab and attacking her last month.
Election Day: Ohio voters approve abortion rights, marijuana; Kentucky governor wins re-election
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Election Day: Ohio voters approve abortion rights, marijuana; Kentucky governor wins re-election
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Voters in states across the country cast their ballots on divisive issues Tuesday, including in Ohio where voters approved a measure to enshrine abortion access in the GOP-leaning state's constitution.
Senate confirms oncologist Dr. Monica Bertagnolli to lead NIH
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Senate confirms oncologist Dr. Monica Bertagnolli to lead NIH
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The Senate has confirmed Dr. Monica Bertagnolli to lead the National Institutes of Health on Tuesday in a 62-36 vote.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Charles III unveils government policy priorities in first king's speech in 70 years
Charles III unveils government policy priorities in first king's speech in 70 years
North Korea may turn to Russia to expand nuclear arsenal, U.S. expert warns
North Korea may turn to Russia to expand nuclear arsenal, U.S. expert warns
Election Day: Ohio voters approve abortion rights, marijuana; Kentucky governor wins re-election
Election Day: Ohio voters approve abortion rights, marijuana; Kentucky governor wins re-election
Ivanka Trump to take the stand in Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial
Ivanka Trump to take the stand in Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial
Florida man charged with hate crime in USPS worker attack
Florida man charged with hate crime in USPS worker attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement