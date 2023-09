Six baby Komodo dragons, the world's largest species of lizard, hatched at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Florida. Photo courtesy of ZooTampa at Lowry Park/Facebook

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Florida zoo announced the hatching of six Komodo dragons, an endangered species known as the world's largest lizards. ZooTampa at Lowry Park said the hatching of the three female and three male babies marks an important milestone in the conservation of the species, which is native to Indonesia.

"Once full grown, they can reach up to 10 feet long and 200 pounds," the zoo said in the announcement. "The new baby Komodo dragons will be behind the scenes adapting and growing before meeting the public later this fall."

"This successful breeding is the result of years of work by the zoo's herpetology team. ZooTampa has long supported Komodo dragon conservation via the Species Survival Program, and we are glad to continue our contributions with this hatching," the zoo said.