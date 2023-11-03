President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Lewiston, Maine, Friday to console the community after 18 people were killed in a mass shooting last week. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Lewiston, Maine, Friday to console the community after 18 people were killed in a mass shooting last week. The Bidens were set to depart from the White House shortly after 12:30 p.m. EDT, and arrive in Maine about two hours later aboard Air Force One. Advertisement

They planned to be in Lewiston for a full day, meeting with relatives of those who were killed, as well as community members who survived the Oct. 25 shootings, before returning to the White House on Friday evening.

"While there, they will pay respects to the victims of the horrific shooting attack last week and grieve with the families and community members who have been affected by this senseless act of violence," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

She said Biden would deliver remarks to comfort the community, but would also demand that Congress pass tough new firearms legislation, including an assault weapons ban, to curtail the epidemic of gun violence in America.

The president and first lady also planned to meet with Lewiston hospital staff and emergency medical personnel who responded to two shooting scenes strewn with multiple dead and wounded.

"I deeply appreciate President Biden's unwavering support of us in the wake of last week's horrific tragedy. By visiting us in our time of need, the President and first lady are making clear that the entire nation stands with Lewiston and with Maine -- and for that I am profoundly grateful," Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement prior to the president's arrival.

Ahead of the visit, Stefanie Feldman -- who serves as director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention -- issued a statement vowing the administration's full support in the wake of the tragedy.

"Recovering from this attack will be long and difficult, and President Biden is committed to marshaling resources from across the federal government to support Lewiston every step of the way," she said, adding that Biden would "continue to be relentless in doing everything in his power to stop the epidemic of gun violence tearing our communities apart and urging Congress to act on commonsense gun safety legislation."

Meanwhile, Feldman's deputy director, Greg Jackson, has been in Lewiston since the shootings to demonstrate the administration's solidarity with the community, Jean-Pierre said.

The attack, which authorities say was carried out by 40-year-old Army reservist Robert Card, left more than a dozen people wounded at a bar and nearby bowling alley, in the deadliest mass shooting in the country this year.

After a two-day manhunt, the gunman was found dead from a self-inflicted wound in some woods near Lisbon, about eight miles from the site of the massacre.