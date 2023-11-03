Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 3, 2023 / 9:45 AM

Biden, first lady travel to Maine to soothe community after 18 killed in mass shooting

Biden uses moment to call on Congress to pass gun legislation

By A.L. Lee
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Lewiston, Maine, Friday to console the community after 18 people were killed in a mass shooting last week. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Lewiston, Maine, Friday to console the community after 18 people were killed in a mass shooting last week. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Lewiston, Maine, Friday to console the community after 18 people were killed in a mass shooting last week.

The Bidens were set to depart from the White House shortly after 12:30 p.m. EDT, and arrive in Maine about two hours later aboard Air Force One.

Advertisement

They planned to be in Lewiston for a full day, meeting with relatives of those who were killed, as well as community members who survived the Oct. 25 shootings, before returning to the White House on Friday evening.

"While there, they will pay respects to the victims of the horrific shooting attack last week and grieve with the families and community members who have been affected by this senseless act of violence," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

Related

She said Biden would deliver remarks to comfort the community, but would also demand that Congress pass tough new firearms legislation, including an assault weapons ban, to curtail the epidemic of gun violence in America.

The president and first lady also planned to meet with Lewiston hospital staff and emergency medical personnel who responded to two shooting scenes strewn with multiple dead and wounded.

Advertisement

"I deeply appreciate President Biden's unwavering support of us in the wake of last week's horrific tragedy. By visiting us in our time of need, the President and first lady are making clear that the entire nation stands with Lewiston and with Maine -- and for that I am profoundly grateful," Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement prior to the president's arrival.

Ahead of the visit, Stefanie Feldman -- who serves as director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention -- issued a statement vowing the administration's full support in the wake of the tragedy.

"Recovering from this attack will be long and difficult, and President Biden is committed to marshaling resources from across the federal government to support Lewiston every step of the way," she said, adding that Biden would "continue to be relentless in doing everything in his power to stop the epidemic of gun violence tearing our communities apart and urging Congress to act on commonsense gun safety legislation."

Meanwhile, Feldman's deputy director, Greg Jackson, has been in Lewiston since the shootings to demonstrate the administration's solidarity with the community, Jean-Pierre said.

The attack, which authorities say was carried out by 40-year-old Army reservist Robert Card, left more than a dozen people wounded at a bar and nearby bowling alley, in the deadliest mass shooting in the country this year.

Advertisement

After a two-day manhunt, the gunman was found dead from a self-inflicted wound in some woods near Lisbon, about eight miles from the site of the massacre.

Latest Headlines

Sleep experts want to make standard time permanent after clocks fall back Sunday
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Sleep experts want to make standard time permanent after clocks fall back Sunday
It's time to turn your clocks back this Sunday, and a leading group of sleep experts want that return to standard time to be permanent.
Trump requests stay on gag order in election interference case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump requests stay on gag order in election interference case
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump asked the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to stay a limited gag order in his 2020 election interference case, charging it is muzzling his protected political speech.
U.S. added 150,000 jobs in October as job creation dips
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. added 150,000 jobs in October as job creation dips
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added 150,000 jobs in October while unemployment changed little at 3.9%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. That's well below the average of 258,000 jobs over the last 12 months.
Transportation Dept. announces $653M in federal funds to strengthen nation's ports
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Transportation Dept. announces $653M in federal funds to strengthen nation's ports
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Transportation Department announced $653 million in federal funding as part of a program to strengthen the nation's ports.
Tennessee man faces felony charge for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tennessee man faces felony charge for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man has been arrested and charged with a felony and misdemeanors for his role in a violent breach of the U.S Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Energy Department announces $400M for solar energy in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Energy Department announces $400M for solar energy in Puerto Rico
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S Department of Energy has made $440 million available to partner with solar companies and nonprofits to equip vulnerable households in Puerto Rico with rooftop solar and battery systems.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of all charges in crypto fraud case
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of all charges in crypto fraud case
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, has been convicted on seven counts in a trial connected to his role in the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.
House passes $14.3 billion in aid to Israel, setting up Senate fight
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
House passes $14.3 billion in aid to Israel, setting up Senate fight
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The GOP-backed bill was approved by a vote of 226-196, primarily along party lines. It would redirect funds from the IRS to cover the expenses of the aid package.
Global challenges discussed in White House meetings with leaders of Dominican Republic, Chile
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Global challenges discussed in White House meetings with leaders of Dominican Republic, Chile
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic and President Gabriel Boric of Chile at The White House Thursday to promote diplomatic relations and discuss key issues.
Courts wrestle with legality of removing Trump from ballot in Minnesota, Colorado
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Courts wrestle with legality of removing Trump from ballot in Minnesota, Colorado
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court is weighing its authority, and the authority of the secretary of state, to remove former President Donald Trump from March's primary ballot under Section Three of the 14th Amendment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: State of democracy declines worldwide amid tainted elections, eroding freedoms
Study: State of democracy declines worldwide amid tainted elections, eroding freedoms
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs law paving way to renewed nuclear testing
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs law paving way to renewed nuclear testing
Courts wrestle with legality of removing Trump from ballot in Minnesota, Colorado
Courts wrestle with legality of removing Trump from ballot in Minnesota, Colorado
Authorities charge Australian woman with 3 counts of murder for mushroom meal
Authorities charge Australian woman with 3 counts of murder for mushroom meal
Hundreds more civilians, including 400 Americans, permitted to leave Gaza amid war
Hundreds more civilians, including 400 Americans, permitted to leave Gaza amid war
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement