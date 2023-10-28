Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 28, 2023 / 2:20 PM

Police confirm Maine mass shooter's body found at recycling plant

By Simon Druker
The body of the man believed to be responsible for two mass shootings in Maine earlier this week has was located at a recycling center in Lisbon, Maine, police confirmed Saturday. Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | The body of the man believed to be responsible for two mass shootings in Maine earlier this week has was located at a recycling center in Lisbon, Maine, police confirmed Saturday. Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities confirmed Saturday that the body of suspected Maine mass shooter Robert Card was found at a recycling plant that been searched earlier during an extensive manhunt.

Tactical officers discovered Card's body Friday evening at a Maine Recycling Corporation facility in Lisbon, Maine, State Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck told reporters at the news conference on Saturday.

Advertisement

Card, 40, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, he said.

Police located his body along with two firearms inside a large truck trailer on the recycling property at 7:45 p.m. EDT Friday.

Related

Sauschuck confirmed police had previously searched the property earlier this week during the multi-day manhunt for Card, who was wanted for two shootings in Lewiston, Maine, on Tuesday that left 18 people and another 13 injured.

"We cleared trailers there at that business footprint. We had no idea [that] across the street there was an overflow parking lot," he said.

Sauschuck did not update the condition of the 13 people injured in the two shootings.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have been searching for Card since the shootings. The communities of Lewiston, Lisbon and Bowdoin were all under shelter-in-place orders during the 48-hour manhunt.

Advertisement

"Like many people, I'm breathing a sigh of relief tonight, knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat," Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement issued late Friday after Card's body was discovered.

Mills' office has launched a "Healing Together" online resource to help support victims and families.

President Joe Biden called the situation "a tragic two days -- not just for Lewiston, Maine, but for our entire country.

"Once again, an American community and American families have been devastated by gun violence," he said in a statement. "In all, at least 18 souls brutally slain, more injured, some critically, and scores of family and friends praying and experiencing trauma no one ever wants to imagine."

Americans, he asserted, "should not have to live like this. I once again call on Republicans in Congress to fulfill their obligation to keep the American people safe."

Until then, "I will continue to do everything in my power to end this gun violence epidemic. The Lewiston community -- and all Americans -- deserve nothing less," the president said.

FBI Boston Division Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen sent condolences to the victims, their families and the community on Saturday, thanking the more than 350 special agents, analysts, task force officers and support personnel assigned to the manhunt.

Advertisement

"Even though the suspect was found deceased last night, our work does not stop," Cohen said in a statement. "There are many questions that need to be answered, there is a lot of evidence to be processed, and, most importantly, the victims and their families deserve special care and consideration."

Latest Headlines

Hundreds of Jewish peace activists arrested at NYC's Grand Central Terminal
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Hundreds of Jewish peace activists arrested at NYC's Grand Central Terminal
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Hundreds of mainly Jewish demonstrators demanding a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip were arrested late Friday after disrupting commuter rail and subway traffic New York City's Grand Central Station, police said.
Biden meets with Chinese FM Wang, sets up expectation for meeting with Xi
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden meets with Chinese FM Wang, sets up expectation for meeting with Xi
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A new meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping appears to have moved closer after Biden met face-to-face with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.
S.C. attorney Alex Murdaugh files for new trial in murders of wife, son
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
S.C. attorney Alex Murdaugh files for new trial in murders of wife, son
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh has officially filed a motion for a new trial in South Carolina after being found guilty of the murders of his wife and adult son.
Suspect in Maine mass shooting found dead in woods, law enforcement officials say
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Suspect in Maine mass shooting found dead in woods, law enforcement officials say
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The search for the gunman in the mass shootings that killed 18 people in Maine focused Friday on a river near where the suspect's car was found, police said.
U.S. seeks to develop new version of nuclear gravity bomb
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
U.S. seeks to develop new version of nuclear gravity bomb
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense announced Friday that it will begin working on the development of a new nuclear gravity bomb known as the B61-13.
Controversial statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee melted down for future art project
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Controversial statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee melted down for future art project
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which was removed from Charlottesville, Va.'s Market Street Park in 2021, has been melted down so that it can be turned into a new art installation.
New virtual tour of White House uses interactive images to show 'People's House'
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
New virtual tour of White House uses interactive images to show 'People's House'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- To mark on National Civics Day, First Lady Jill Biden on Friday announced the launch of a new virtual tour of the White House.
Mariner missing for nearly two weeks found alive in life raft off Cape Flattery, Wash.
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Mariner missing for nearly two weeks found alive in life raft off Cape Flattery, Wash.
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- One of two mariners missing for two weeks was found alive Thursday on a life raft 70 miles northwest of Cape Flattery, Wash., according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The other person is still missing.
Judge rules Ivanka Trump must testify in person in Donald Trump civil fraud trial
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge rules Ivanka Trump must testify in person in Donald Trump civil fraud trial
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A judge ruled Friday that Ivanka Trump must testify in person in Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial.
Cryptocurrencies? In court, Bankman-Fried said he had 'no idea how they worked'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Cryptocurrencies? In court, Bankman-Fried said he had 'no idea how they worked'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former chief executive officer of at the time one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges in FTX, told a court on Friday he didn't know much about cryptocurrency before launchin
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Lebanon-Israel war would devastate both sides, experts say
New Lebanon-Israel war would devastate both sides, experts say
Mariner missing for nearly two weeks found alive in life raft off Cape Flattery, Wash.
Mariner missing for nearly two weeks found alive in life raft off Cape Flattery, Wash.
U.S. seeks to develop new version of nuclear gravity bomb
U.S. seeks to develop new version of nuclear gravity bomb
Suspect in Maine mass shooting found dead in woods, law enforcement officials say
Suspect in Maine mass shooting found dead in woods, law enforcement officials say
Judge rules Ivanka Trump must testify in person in Donald Trump civil fraud trial
Judge rules Ivanka Trump must testify in person in Donald Trump civil fraud trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement