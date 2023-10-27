Maine police searching river in hunt for Lewiston mass shooter

1 of 4 | Authorities in Maine said they will search a river near where a vehicle was found as Robert Card, the suspect in a shooting in Lewiston that left 18 people dead, was still at large. Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The search for the gunman in the mass shootings that killed 18 people in Maine focused Friday on a river near where the suspect's car was found, police said. Lewiston Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said at a news conference, that Robert Card, an Army reservist suspected of carrying out the slayings, had not been found. Advertisement

Aerial teams planned to search above the waters of the Androscoggin River, while officers will search the land nearby and divers will use remote-operated vehicles with sonar technology to check for movement under the water.

"The car was located there. Evidence was located in the vehicle right along the shores of the Androscoggin River. So that's the stuff we want to make sure we're checking," Sauschuck said.

He confirmed a note was found during a previous search but did not provide details about its contents.

"There was a note at one of these residences. I'm not permitted to really talk about what that included," Sauschuck said. "We'll definitely continue to work on that and when we can release it we certainly will."

Investigators continued to process the bowling alley and bar where 18 people were fatally shot and 13 were injured.

Advertisement

Sauschuck said more than 530 tips and leads have come in and examining the crime scenes is taking time.

"We're going to be processing every square inch of these facilities," Sauschuck said. "Not only do you have the victims in question, but every one of those rounds that got fired needs to be investigated. Every one of those cartridges that lays on the ground need to be collected."

Shelter-in-place orders remained in effect for Lewiston and the nearby communities of Auburn, Lisbon and Bowdoin.

"A tremendous amount of law enforcement manpower, time and effort is being utilized around the clock, literally around the clock, to apprehend the suspect, as well as to safeguard this community," Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre said.

He asked the public to be patient with the process as law enforcement coordinates efforts by multiple agencies.

Sauschuck declined to answer questions about warnings police may have received about Card prior to the shootings and whether they warranted triggering the state's yellow flag gun law.

That law is similar to red flag laws that allow police to take guns from mentally ill or violent people, but more requires more steps.